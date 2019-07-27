More than 3,500 people are taking part in unauthorized rally in Moscow - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. More than 3,500 people are taking part in an unauthorized meeting in downtown Moscow, an official with the Moscow Main Directorate of the Interior Ministry told TASS.

"About 3,500 people are taking part in an unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow, including about 700 journalists and bloggers, who informed the authorities earlier about their participation in coverage of the walkout," the police official said.

Earlier the press service of the Moscow Main Directorate of the Interior Ministry told TASS that police officers had detained 295 participants of the unauthorized rally.