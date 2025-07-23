Press review: Moscow to prioritize its own interests in talks with Kiev as US quits UNESCO

The third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks is expected to take place in Istanbul later this week. According to media reports, the meeting is scheduled for the evening of July 23 in Istanbul, though the exact date and time are still being finalized. Moscow will be driven by its national interests at the upcoming negotiations with Kiev, despite the country noting Donald Trump’s call to achieve peace with Ukraine within 50 days, Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestia. Experts interviewed by the newspaper believe Trump’s ultimatum is unlikely to affect the upcoming talks, as his past statements often failed to materialize.

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia intends to prioritize its national interests during the upcoming third round of negotiations with Ukraine, despite Donald Trump’s 50-day peace ultimatum; talks on the release of over 10,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli custody have stalled; and the United States has announced its decision to withdraw from UNESCO, effective December 2026. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

"We understand, we are aware of it, we acknowledge [Trump’s ultimatum]. But we are primarily led by our national interests and the interests of maintaining international stability," Grigory Karasin told Izvestia.

One of the central topics of the talks is expected to be a discussion of the draft memorandums exchanged by both parties following the second round. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, both delegations have a great deal of work ahead of them before any potential high-level meeting between Russia and Ukraine can be considered.

Experts believe that Trump’s ultimatum should not be interpreted literally. The President of the United States has made numerous statements in the past that ultimately never materialized, member of Russia’s Council on Interethnic Relations Bogdan Bezpalko told the newspaper.

At the same time, should the American leader move forward with imposing tariffs on Russia and its trading partners, it could disrupt global trade and logistics chains. However, Trump’s statements and appeals are unlikely to change the course of the third round of talks, as the two sides hold fundamentally divergent negotiating positions.

"I do not believe that the resumption of dialogue will significantly alter the overall trajectory of the conflict. The parties may agree on technical matters and articulate their respective positions on points of disagreement, but resolving these disagreements will likely require decisions from others at the highest level," political analyst Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Russian Government, previously told Izvestia.

Negotiations on the release of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons have yet to begin, Hamas’s Prisoners Affairs Authority told Izvestia. Still, the issue remains one of the movement’s core conditions for any future ceasefire, which, according to media reports, could be reached in the coming days. The total number of such prisoners exceeds 10,000, not including those detained from Gaza who are being held in military camps, the movement noted.

Following the resumption of negotiations between Israel and Hamas, with mediation by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States in Doha on July 6, the sides began addressing the situation of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. "At this stage of negotiations, the focus is on the return of 10 hostages out of the estimated 20 living captives," a diplomatic source in Israel told Izvestia.

However, talks on the release of Palestinian detainees held by Israel have not yet started, Izvestia has learned. This issue remains one of Hamas’s conditions for a ceasefire agreement.

According to media director at Hamas's Office of Martyrs and Prisoners Nahed Al-Fakhouri, the total number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons has reached 10,700. "This figure does not include the thousands detained from the Gaza Strip who are held in military camps, whose whereabouts remain unknown against the backdrop of ongoing forced disappearances," he noted.

"One possible scenario for ending the conflict is transferring control of Gaza to local structures. This would give Gaza a chance at self-governance without Hamas," a diplomatic source in Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Izvestia.

However, the concept of ‘local structures’ in the context of Gaza is rather ambiguous, Middle East expert Leonid Tsukanov told the newspaper, since neither Hamas nor Fatah has previously been viewed by the Israeli government as a viable option for future control.

Meanwhile, London has announced it may consider imposing new sanctions on Israel if it refuses to agree to a ceasefire. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed hope that a truce could begin as early as August. Earlier, amid the expansion of Israel’s military operation in Gaza, the British government suspended negotiations with the Israeli authorities on a new free trade agreement.

The results of the latest Ramstein meeting indicate that the era of large-scale Western military aid packages to Kiev may be coming to an end. There is no clarity regarding the delivery of Patriot air defense systems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and signs of shortages in other categories of weaponry are also starting to appear, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces face a shortfall in personnel. Against this backdrop, Russia is reportedly preparing a strategic offensive along one of the fronts, according to expert assessments. In light of these developments, Vladimir Zelensky may have shifted his rhetoric, calling for "more momentum in negotiations" to end the conflict during a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors.

The Patriot missile systems promised to Kiev by US President Donald Trump are not expected to arrive in Ukraine any time soon. Berlin continues negotiations with Washington on the matter, with the details of the deal still unresolved, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated.

"Ukraine is clearly lacking the human, financial, and material resources to sustain active combat operations," retired Colonel and military expert Vladimir Popov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "Zelensky still expects support from the West, but that support is shrinking like shagreen leather. Ukraine also wants to rely not only on drone production but on the ‘human factor’, sending just about everyone into the army," he added.

However, this approach is unlikely to resolve the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ staffing problems, Popov believes. He pointed to the recruitment of mercenaries from Latin American countries into the Ukrainian military. Specifically, fighters from Brazil and Colombia who have signed contracts with Ukraine’s 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade are currently engaged in combat in the Sumy region, the expert noted. "This is one of the directions where our forces may initiate an offensive. And the mercenaries there are in for a hard time," Popov asserted.

On July 22, the US Department of State announced the country’s decision to withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Washington has formally notified UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay of its intention, and the United States will cease to be a full member of the organization as of December 31, 2026. According to the department’s statement, UNESCO is promoting a globalist and ideologically driven agenda that conflicts with the current administration’s "America First" policy. The US also pointed to UNESCO’s decision to admit Palestine as a member state, arguing that it contributes to the spread of hostile anti-Israel rhetoric within the organization, Vedomosti writes.