Press review: Russia plays crisis control in Iran and smooths out pain points with US

Recent acts of aggression against Iran are unjustified and unfounded, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on June 23 at a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The talks, held in the Kremlin, focused on the prospects of normalizing the situation in the region. The Iranian-Israeli conflict has entered a new stage of escalation after the US delivered a number of strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. In response, Tehran attacked Washington’s military bases in the Middle East: in Qatar and Iraq. Blocking the Strait of Hormuz may be the next step, experts caution.

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi visits Moscow to consult with Russia amid Middle East escalation, US-Russia ties move past some tricky issues in relations, and NATO agrees on 5% defense spending target, but not timeline for implementation. These stories topped Tuesday's headlines across Russia.

"Above all, Iran needs Moscow’s political support, for it to use its clout at the UN in order to ensure the utmost information support of Tehran’s actions, thus shielding it from possible pressure by the US and Israel via the United Nations’ structures. Russia declaring its confidence in the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program is also important, as this could persuade the IAEA Board of Governors and lower the risk of new sanctions being imposed on the republic," Eastern studies expert Leonid Tsukanov told Izvestia.

By accomplishing all of the above, Russia would remain diplomatically engaged without getting involved in the conflict directly, the expert added. That said, Moscow’s involvement in the diplomatic resolution of the Middle Eastern crisis also benefits the US.

"Even taking into account that earlier, Trump emphasized his unwillingness to include Russia in the mediating group on Iran, Moscow can pacify Tehran and hold it back from excessive strikes on US bases in the Middle East. In part, currently, Washington is counting precisely on Moscow without stating so outright," Tsukanov asserted.

At the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat may have asked Moscow to supply Iran with defensive arms and air defense systems, Murad Sadygzade, president of the Center for Middle East Research, suggested in a conversation with Vedomosti. However, such supplies take time, while the Russia-Iran strategic partnership is not officially a military union, the expert believes.

Iran is unlikely to ask for Russia’s military aid in the conflict with Israel and the US, believes Andrey Zeltyn, senior lecturer at the School of Asian Studies at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University). In his opinion, at the talks, the Iranian side wanted to clarify Russia’s stance, coordinating it with the Iranian viewpoint, he told Vedomosti.

"Following US President Donald Trump’s order to deliver strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the discussion of any potential new deal with the Islamic republic has lost any political or diplomatic meaning - at least in the near future. The very nature of Washington’s actions, accompanied by tough and aggressive rhetoric from the White House, was perceived by Tehran not merely as pressure but as an existential threat to Iran’s political and state system," Farhad Ibragimov, a professor at the Faculty of Economics at the People’s Friendship University of Russia, explained to Izvestia.

According to him, Trump’s unofficial calls for a regime change in Iran give Tehran the moral justification not to discuss anything with him until he changes his rhetoric, as Trump’s Make Iran Great Again slogan essentially aims to incite unrest in the republic and delegitimize the current regime.

"Under continued Israeli strikes on Iranian soil and growing regional tensions, the idea of dialogue appears illusory. Neither side is displaying any willingness for de-escalation. The Iranian political elite, despite internal political differences, has reached consensus on the key issue: concluding an agreement with the US under current conditions is an inappropriate and risky step, while Trump, in Tehran’s opinion, is an unpredictable politician whose promises cannot be trusted," the expert added.

"It seems that the sides want to end the conflict but cannot agree on terms. The US is de facto demanding unconditional capitulation, while Iran insists on halting the airstrikes as a prerequisite for talks. In this situation, the longer the Iranians hold out, the greater the chance of concluding a truce on acceptable terms, because it is difficult and expensive to maintain the current intensity of strikes," Nikolay Surkov, senior researcher with the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO RAS), told Izvestia.



Russia and the US have managed to resolve some of the most pressing issues on the bilateral agenda, namely visas and delegation exchanges, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Izvestia at the 11th Primakov Readings international forum. According to him, the sides continue to work on returning Russia’s diplomatic property in the US and restoring direct air links. A third round of consultations will take place in the near future. However, relations have not been steadied to the point that dialogue on strategic stability can be resumed, Ryabkov emphasized. He noted that amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities there are no conditions for reviving the nuclear deal with Tehran either.

Replying to a question about the interim results of Russia-US dialogue and where it goes from here, the senior diplomat said:

"We do have some interim results and they are not bad. We have dealt with the most pressing, glaring problems on the bilateral dossier regarding visas and delegation swaps. We substantially normalized the financial servicing of our diplomatic missions in both countries. But, as they say, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Given the damage done during the years when Joe Biden’s administration was in office, the progress we’ve made is significant, but it’s nowhere near enough to claim we’re close to a genuine normalization of ties with the United States.

Further work is needed. We think that the third round of bilateral consultations on "irritants," as we call them, must take place in the near future. The time and location will be coordinated, we will work that out. But it is important that the US side also recognizes the need to continue such efforts.

Among the larger issues at the top of our agenda are the need to return Russia’s state property, protected by diplomatic immunity, which was illegally arrested by previous administrations. Certainly, direct air service must be restored, there are many layers, difficult aspects which must be sorted out.

The scope of the bilateral dossier currently on the table signals that we’re gradually moving the dialogue in a more constructive direction. While problems remain, we’re no longer solely trading accusations and adding grievances — and I hope that, increasingly, this belongs to the past," the senior Russian diplomat concluded.

As NATO gets set to hold its summit in the Hague on June 24, it has one singular objective in its crosshairs - increasing defense spending of member states to 5% of GDP. This push comes after US President Donald Trump said during his first presidential term that he wanted NATO members to take on more financial responsibility in defense affairs, a request that his allies seem to have opened up to recently. However, on the eve of the summit it became clear that while agreeing with the target figure, the alliance’s members remain deeply divided on the timeline for reaching it.