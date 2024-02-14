{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Biden’s 'faulty memory' may sink re-election and Kiev to shrink mobilization

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 14th
US President Joe Biden AP Photo/Susan Walsh
US President Joe Biden
© AP Photo/Susan Walsh

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s re-election prospects are at risk due to reports of his "faulty memory" and increasing voter doubts over his mental acuity and ability to perform his duties; Ukraine appears to lack the necessary resources to carry out President Vladimir Zelensky’s ambitious goal of mobilizing 500,000 fresh recruits for the depleted armed forces; and Russia’s ruling United Russia party has invited the president of the Central African Republic to a Moscow forum on the struggle against neocolonialism. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Biden’s 'faulty memory,' health issues may be roadblock to his re-election

US Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on February 12 that she is ready to serve as president if circumstances require it. Her interview was published three days after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a report on February 9 that painted an unflattering picture of 81-year-old US President Joe Biden’s cognitive "limitations" and "faulty memory," thus publicly casting doubts on the incumbent chief executive’s ability to perform his duties and win re-election. The two publications have sparked a contentious debate about Biden’s health and ability to successfully go up against old rival Donald Trump in a likely rematch contest for the White House in the November 5 presidential election.

Moreover, Biden’s own campaign team has inadvertently enflamed such speculation, Pavel Dubravsky, political strategist and head of Dubravsky Consulting, believes. In contrast to the proactive Donald Trump, who continues to hold mass rallies around the country, Biden’s rare speeches and carefully scripted public appearances only serve to highlight his verbal gaffes and physical frailty. His re-election campaign headquarters deliberately opted for this strategy in order to avoid scandal, and yet it has only further fueled public doubts about the president’s health and mental acuity, Dubravsky argues.

Among the general US electorate, the Democrats’ voter base also harbors strong doubts about Biden’s candidacy. A joint poll conducted by CBS News and YouGov on December 6-8 showed that 39% of Democrats oppose his running for re-election, while Harris enjoys the support of only 37.5% of the US electorate, according to ABC News’ poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who is competing with Trump for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, claimed on Monday that "30 days from now" Biden would no longer be a candidate for the Democratic nomination.

However, the 2024 primary election schedule makes it virtually impossible to recruit and "sell" a replacement for Biden to the voters in time for November’s general election, Vladimir Vasilyev, senior research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies, told Vedomosti. Dubravsky agrees, saying that should the Democrats decide to switch from Biden to backing an alternative candidate, they would have to do so before Super Tuesday on March 5, when the greatest number of US states hold primary elections, while the deadlines for filing candidate nomination papers in the majority of states have already passed.

The Democratic Party leadership is loyal to Biden both on a nationwide level and locally, and the very system of primaries is designed to "promote" him by any means, Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) expert Alexey Naumov said. As regards Harris as a potential replacement for Biden on the November ballot, such a scenario looks even less probable to Naumov, as the vice president’s popularity rating is as low as that of her boss.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ukraine may lack resources to mobilize 500,000 fresh army recruits

Despite Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s stated ambitious goal of mobilizing up to 500,000 fresh recruits for Ukraine’s depleted armed forces, the actual discussion in Kiev has focused on less grandiose figures. While Sergey Filimonov, the commander of a Ukrainian battalion, said that at least 250,000 people will have to be called up, Ukrainian military expert Pavel Narozhny puts the figure at a more realistic 100,000 to 200,000, as he claimed that the country lacks the necessary financial and technical resources to train and equip a half million fresh recruits.

Read also

Ahead of Zelensky’s European tour coming later this week, which was announced by foreign media, the Ukrainian leader recently held a meeting with his new top military commanders.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian media widely quoted the arguments put forward by Filimonov, who opined that this year the Ukrainian military will have to switch to defensive operations instead of going on an offensive. Such a scenario may necessitate the mobilization of at least 250,000 new recruits, Filimonov argued, while Narozhny, who agrees that a new mobilization is inevitable, said that between 100,000 and 200,000 new conscripts may be enough.

Yevgeny Semibratov, deputy director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasting at the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN), suspects that Ukraine may be increasingly tweaking its mobilization plans for tactical reasons. "First, Kiev announced the intention to mobilize about 500,000 people, which sparked a great public outcry," Semibratov said. According to him, proposals to lower conscription levels were mostly aimed at cooling down social tensions.

At the same time, the analyst continued, Zelensky also had to reduce public criticism of his move to dismiss the popular Valery Zaluzhny as armed forces commander-in-chief, while his successor, Alexander Syrsky, appears to be more reliant on the Ukrainian president and, thus, may prove easier to control than Zaluzhny. "In these circumstances, it is important for Zelensky to shore up external support," Semibratov maintained. In setting off on a new European tour, the Ukrainian leader also hopes to show to his sponsors in EU countries that he now has a new team that is ready to go to battle. While he will hardly be given any significant additional aid, the media still expects him to be supplied with more weapons, say air defense ammunition or jamming systems, the expert concluded.

 

Vedomosti: Russia’s ruling party invites Central African Republic leader to Moscow forum

Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin-Archange Touadera, leader of the ruling United Hearts Movement, will be the most prominent participant in a forum of supporters of the fight against neocolonialism to be hosted by the ruling United Russia party in Moscow on February 15-16. Touadera will be visiting Moscow on February 14-16, the CAR presidential office announced earlier. The CAR president last visited Russia to attend the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July 2023.

Read also
Russia to open diplomatic missions in more African countries, diplomat says

At the forum, China will be represented by Liu Jianchao, who heads the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party, while Kim Su Gil, chief secretary of the Pyongyang Committee of the Worker’s Party of Korea (WPK), will represent North Korea. On February 12, the arrival of Touadera was announced by the Russian embassy in Bangui, and on February 13, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim would visit Moscow.

The forum will be attended by roughly 400 delegates from 60 African, Asian, CIS, Middle Eastern, Latin American and European countries. A source close to the forum organizers told Vedomosti that the event had been arranged under a tight schedule, which made inviting other prominent foreign participants difficult.

In 2023, Russia held events designed to attract the attention of the Global South, including the Russia-Africa summit and the Russia-Latin America summit, which was hosted by the State Duma, or lower house of parliament. Natalya Piskunova, associate professor in the Department of World Politics at Moscow State University, told Vedomosti that the upcoming forum reflects the trend toward maintaining a stable Russian interest in countries of the Global South and is aimed at deepening ties with Africa, Asia and Latin America. "One can expect to see closer cooperation between the Russian government and political parties through strengthening ties with countries that support the anti-colonial discourse," Piskunova argues.

 

Izvestia: Russian developers ready to roll out alternative to Tinder

Software developers at St. Petersburg State University have created an online dating platform with an unusual functionality. "The idea is to match people according to voice parameters for which the Cattell [Culture Fair Intelligence] Test is used as an assessment of personality," project leader Yegor Krasilnikov told Izvestia.

To register, a user will be asked to answer several questions using their voice, and give important personal characteristics for the type of partner that he or she would like to meet. Next, the neural network will analyze the answers to identify the best match. Website developers say the platform is now fully ready, and is also available as a mobile app. They are currently looking for sponsors for a faster promotional roll-out.

While such a dating method looks innovative, it could cause mistakes, family coach Natalya Naumova told Izvestia. "However, the platform has a right to exist as an entertaining option for finding a partner," the psychologist said, cautioning that a person’s tastes and opinions, rather than just his or her voice, should be analyzed as well. To Naumova, the project looks more like a toy than a major dating platform.

People now tend to give more thought to dating, and therefore any elements of a psychological test that Artificial Intelligence-based apps will use for matching people would inspire the user’s trust, Natalya Krasilnikova, PR manager at dating social network Mamba, said. She likes the idea behind the test, which she said is widely used across major dating websites.

 

Vedomosti: Global zinc prices drop 25%

In the past 12 months, zinc prices in the global market have contracted by a quarter, according to the London Metal Exchange (LME). As of February 13, three-month zinc contracts for delivery to China, Japan and South Korea were trading at $2,298, an 8% drop from a month ago.

Zinc and other non-ferrous metals have become more expensive on the LME since March 2020, and the trend intensified after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, as LME zinc prices hit an all-time high of $4,434 per metric ton in April 2022.

In Russia, annual zinc consumption stands at 240,000 to 260,000 metric tons, and the country produced around 200,000 metric tons of zinc in 2023, Boris Krasnozhenov, a securities analyst at Alfa-Bank, told Vedomosti. According to him, Russia imports around 84,000 metric tons of zinc per year, mostly from Kazakhstan (80%) and Uzbekistan (20%).

Krasnozhenov forecasts that, in 2024, a metric ton of zinc will hover around last year’s level of $2,400 to $2,600, primarily due to global surpluses.

Yevgeny Mironyuk, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments, adds that the price of zinc futures depends on wider commodity indices, which are affected by the US Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle. Alfa-Bank estimates that $2,400 per metric ton would be the minimum level for a positive cash flow for many zinc producers in China.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Global fear of Russian bear wanes and IDF’s Rafah strike to spoil Cairo ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 13th
Read more
Russia’s public health watchdog develops prototype of unique flu vaccine — official
The Second Future Technologies Forum kicked off on Tuesday at Moscow’s World Trade Center with a focus on medical and healthcare issues
Read more
Moscow Exchange suspends securities market trading again
The exchange has not yet reported the reasons why the trading system failed
Read more
Europe abdicates from any geostrategic role whatsoever, leaving US in charge — El Mundo
The article also states that, unlike the US, the EU invests in social peace
Read more
Russian troops advance near Ugledar as Ukrainian army decreases activity
According to the report, Russian forces retained the initiative in the south Donetsk area
Read more
Germany plans to sell up to 30% in Uniper in 2025 — Reuters
In December 2022, the German government completed the nationalization of the energy company, gaining control over 99% of its shares
Read more
Resuming Moscow-Tokyo dialogue hinges on policy shift from Japan — diplomat
The ministry put the blame for the deterioration of Russian-Japanese relations "entirely on official Tokyo, which sacrificed its national interests to the United States’ geopolitical ambitions"
Read more
NDB head says BRICS nations to outpace G7 in terms of share in global GDP by 2028
BRICS states will account for 35-40% of global GDP, Dilma Rousseff said
Read more
Pope deems religious persecution in Ukraine unacceptable — Russian ambassador to Vatican
The Holy See and the Pope personally publicly call for an end to religious discrimination and defend religious freedom," Ivan Soltanovsky added
Read more
Russian company of Siemens Energy files for bankruptcy — register
The decision is due to the impossibility to continue economic activity in the long term, the refusal of specific creditors to resolve the dispute peacefully, the actual suspension of economic activity, and insufficient profitability
Read more
Russia says its forces destroyed Ukraine’s French-made SAMP-T air defense system
The system was destroyed during strikes by Russian artillery, rocket forces and drones
Read more
Putin signs law on confiscation of property for disseminating fake news about Russian army
The law specifies that this involves crimes committed for personal gain
Read more
US leadership’s mistakes may lead to global catastrophe — Russian Security Council
Mikhail Popov said that, the only person in the US, who can issue a nuclear weapons launch order, is currently the US President, who is characterized as "elderly man with poor memory"
Read more
FSB finds secret files of Ukrainian intel services, cache of weapons in Mariupol
A grenade launcher, a machine gun and a rifle have been confiscated from the cache, while the secret files have been sent for analysis
Read more
Russian air defenses jam 11 drones over DPR cities
Earlier, Russian air defenses destroyed nine reconnaissance drones over a DPR logistics support base
Read more
Russia to respond to seizure of its assets with very tough measures — Foreign Ministry
The West is seeking to confiscate Russian assets to compensate for the heavy costs of maintaining "the bloody Ukrainian conflict and the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Musk decries 'insane censorship' over attempts to restrict Putin interview online
According to Malaysian journalist Ian Miles Cheong, the White House allegedly demanded that Meta "significantly restrict the distribution of the interview" on the Facebook platform
Read more
Military mobilization of 500,000 Ukrainians could cost $34 bln — financial expert
Kiev may as well start printing money to tackle the problem, as a new mobilization is inevitable for Ukraine even if it lacks the money to carry it out, Yevgeny Dubogryz argued
Read more
Kiev deems dead fighters missing to avoid removing bodies from battlefield — Ukrainian POW
According to Andrey Lazarkevich, in the current situation Ukrainian servicemen prefer to surrender as prisoners of war
Read more
Russian army inflicts losses on Ukrainian manpower, materiel in 114 areas
It is reported that the Russian army destroyed up to 250 servicemen and 9 pieces of equipment of the Ukrainian army south of Donetsk in one day
Read more
440 people, including 112 children, evacuated from burning house in Anapa
People will be taken to temporary accommodation centers
Read more
Putin’s interview with US journalist racks 150 mln views on X social network
The video was "liked" by more than 860,000 users
Read more
Putin describes Ukraine as artificial state
"We have every reason to affirm that Ukraine is an artificial state that was shaped at Stalin's will," the Russian President said
Read more
Press review: Putin interview sparks buzz and new Finnish President Stubb to toe NATO line
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 12th
Read more
Beijing opposes sanctions against Chinese companies cooperating with Russia — statement
The Chinese diplomats said that the country "will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises"
Read more
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Read more
US base in eastern Syria comes under missile attack — TV
According to Al Mayadeen information? explosions could be heard from the area where the base is located
Read more
Zelensky's presidential powers to expire May 21 — Ukrainian legislator
Alexander Dubinsky argues that the only situation where the president can continue to fulfill his duties after the expiration of his term is the period until the president-elected takes office
Read more
Blinken says he talked over the phone with Paul Whelan, who is being held in Russian jail
US intensive efforts to bring Paul home continue every single day, added Antony Blinken
Read more
Latvian MFA summons Russian charge d'affaires after officials declared wanted
Earlier, the Russian Interior Ministry declared Latvian Justice Minister Inese Libina-Engere, Finance Minister Arvils Aseradens and Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze wanted on criminal charges
Read more
Serbia's PM labels Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson as 'phenomenal'
Ana Brnabic congratulated Tucker Carlson for "bravely conducting" an interview with the Russian president
Read more
Alternatives to adidas Running app begin to appear in Russia — sport official
On February 13, adidas Running app users received a notification indicating that the app would be discontinued in Russia
Read more
US, UK want Gaza placed under Israel’s strategic control — Lavrov
"This prescription does not envision moving towards a Palestinian state, but putting Gaza under the advantageous control of the Israeli authorities," the top Russian diplomat emphasized
Read more
Israeli troops assault cities of Ramallah, Qalqilya in West Bank
According to Al Jazeera, they assault the outskirts of the medical complex in Ramallah
Read more
Penitsillin reconnaissance complex enjoys major upgrade potential
It analyzes sound waves of artillery and mortar fire coming to its receivers, while a high sensor sensitivity allows detecting the sound of an artillery shot at a distance of 50 kilometers
Read more
Russian diplomat says Ukraine being converted into international private military company
Rodion Miroshnik noticed that "Ukraine is simply being turned into a war machine expected to resist and create problems for Russia"
Read more
Registration of Russian presidential candidates over, there will be four of them
For the first time since 2008, there will only be four options in the ballot - Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Vladislav Davankov of New People, Nikolay Kharitonov of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) and incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
Read more
Middle East has chance to move out of West’s shadow — expert
Nikolay Surkov stressed that today the Middle East was witnessing what he described as "the formation of regional centers of power that can theoretically unite the region and calm things down"
Read more
Price of Brent oil surpasses $83 per barrel on London’s ICE first since January 30
By 8:03 p.m. Moscow time (5:03 p.m. GMT), the price of Brent oil narrowed gains to 1.16% trading at $82.81 per barrel
Read more
Russian gas to keep flowing to Austria even after OMV’s withdrawal from contract — expert
"If gas is purchased on the exchange it is very difficult to define its origin," Otto Musilek said
Read more
Western reactions to Putin's interview with Carlson show 'medicine hit target' — Medvedev
A significant part of the two-hour conversation was devoted to the Ukrainian conflict and Russia's relations with the United States, NATO and the West in general
Read more
Ukrainian military expert says situation in Avdeyevka turns critical
It is reported that the 3rd assault brigade had been sent to Avdeyevka
Read more
Russia ratifies protocol on EAEU countries’ joint industrial projects
The percentage ratio and the form of providing financial assistance are defined by the supreme Eurasian Economic Council
Read more
Turkey ready to serve as Gaza mediator and guarantor for solution to crisis — Erdogan
"Any step towards a solution to the Palestinian problem, made without the creation of a Palestinian state, will be incomplete," the Turkish leader emphasized
Read more
Moscow to respond if Western countries promote anti-Russia rhetoric in Africa — MFA
"We are far from a baselessly negative attitude to relations between Africa and the West as such as this would mean we come to resemble our opponents," Vsevolod Tkachenko said
Read more
US House supports impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security
Following the vote, 214 lawmakers voted in favor of the initiative, while 213 voted against it
Read more
GECF summit in Algeria to focus on gas issue amid geopolitical changes — minister
Such an "important event of global scale as the GECF summit will lay out the way forward to stable, safe and prosperous energy future for member states to push the gas industry to participating in ensuring energy security, support of the energy shift in the long run," Mohamed Arkab noted
Read more
Politico questions Europe’s ability to defend itself without US
It is reported that following Trump’s loss to Biden in the 2020 presidential election, "it seemed like everything had gone back to normal"
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
NATO disintegration is just a matter of time, says Politico
It is reported that the only real question the election will resolve for Europe’s security is the timing of NATO’s collapse
Read more
WADA imposes sanctions on over 240 Russian athletes on basis of Moscow LIMS data
President of Agency Witold Banka said in October 2023 that as many as 222 Russian athletes had been punished on the basis of the LIMS data
Read more
Donbass could have been back in Ukraine with Minsk agreements — diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya added that people in Donbass wanted to "speak the Russian language and honor the memory of those who liberated this land from Nazism", but Kiev "responded to their calls with violence and blood"
Read more
Pope ready to mediate on Ukraine, but West hinders peace — Russian ambassador
Ivan Soltanovsky emphasized that the Holy See has been "taking a neutral and balanced position" since the beginning of the crisis
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry putting Estonia’s PM on wanted list 'just the beginning' — MFA
Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister and Secretary of State Kaja Kallas and Taimar Peterkop, as well as Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys appeared in the wanted list of the Russian Interior Ministry
Read more
Canada refuses to extradite Nazi Hunka — Russian ambassador to Ottawa
A corresponding note was received from the Canadian Foreign Ministry on February 12
Read more
Russian Su-25 crews defy enemy jamming efforts to strike Ukrainian stronghold
Combat pilots made launches of S-13 unguided aircraft rockets and safely returned to their home airfield to prepare for another mission
Read more
Iranian oil minister calls gas pipeline explosion in southwestern Iran act of sabotage
No casualties were reported following the blast
Read more
Russia, Vatican engage in dialogue on Middle East issue — ambassador
"The current situation in the Gaza Strip is clearly of concern to both Russia and the Holy See," Ivan Soltanovsky underlined
Read more
Both chambers of Russia’s parliament to announce suspension of PACE membership next week
According to Leonid Slutsky, Russia is not withdrawing from the OSCE, while it may revisit its decision on membership in the OSCE PA after completing the special military operation
Read more
Russia’s defeat in Ukraine impossible, Elon Musk says
The US businessman urged US residents to "contact their elected representatives" about the Ukraine assistance package being debated in Congress
Read more
Ukrainian opposition politician says special op only way to ensure future for Ukrainians
Viktor Medvedchuk recalled the actual ethnocide that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has unleashed against the Russian-speaking population, history and the Russian language
Read more
Europe witnesses crackdown on undesirable dissident media — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that in Europe any media outlets and sources that deviate from the mainstream trend are immediately labeled as propaganda tools
Read more
Russia calls on Yerevan, Baku to exercise restraint, hopes for dialogue — Kremlin
"We will watch very closely and continue our contacts with both sides," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Biden, Zelensky responsible for deaths in Ukraine — US journalist Hinkle
The US has transferred more than 60 packages of military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation
Read more
Denazification of Kiev regime fundamental for both Russia, Ukraine — Duma speaker
Earlier, the director of the state museum-reserve, the Kiev Pechersk Lavra, subordinate to the Ministry of Culture, Maxim Ostapenko proposed to include the remains of Stolypin, buried on the territory of the Lavra, in the exchange fund with Russia
Read more
Russia no longer sees Vienna as venue for talks — diplomat
Austria’s neutral status has been marred, Dmitry Lyubinsky said
Read more
West prepares to appoint 'viceroy' in Ukraine — intelligence director
According to Sergey Naryshkin, "a wide range of Russophobic-minded American and European politicians claim the role of such a de facto 'viceroy' of the West in Ukraine"
Read more
Expropriation of assets to shock global economy — Kremlin
The expropriation of assets "can seriously shatter all the pillars of the global economy," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Pope Francis’ visit Moscow, Kiev not being prepared at this point, Russian envoy says
Russian Ambassador to Vatican Ivan Soltanovsky said that good intentions of pontiff "raise no doubts"
Read more
Ukrainian army’s new commander-in-chief says situation is very difficult
"Based on the results of the work we made a number of important decisions aimed at strengthening the combat capabilities of our military units," Alexander Syrsky said
Read more
Russian intelligence reports cases of Ukrainian elites switching over to Russian side
Sergey Naryshkin went on to say that such concerns from Moscow's opponents came up during discussions to appoint the West's new "special emissary" to Ukraine
Read more
China records first human infection with avian influenza A(H10N5) virus — WHO
However, the agency recommended to "avoid high-risk environments, such as live animal markets or farms, and avoid contact with live poultry or surfaces that might be contaminated by birds or poultry droppings"
Read more
Air defenses down nine Ukrainian drones over two Russian regions, Black Sea
"On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed two drones over the Belgorod Region, one drone over the Voronezh Region and six UAVs over the Black Sea," the statement reads
Read more
South Africa makes request to ICJ over Israel’s actions in Rafah
The request stresses that the court has the right to decide at any time as to "whether the circumstances of the case require the indication of provisional measures which ought to be taken or complied with by any or all of the parties" to the conflict
Read more
Ukraine’s new commander-in-chief says army on the defensive now
According to Alexander Syrsky, in the course of defensive actions, Ukrainian troops will use fortified structures, drones and electronic warfare means to retain their positions
Read more
Tucker Carlson takes swipe at Biden, calls him ‘nonconscious menace’
US journalist added that, after spending eight days in Moscow, he realized that Russia, while being the largest country in the world, is also "wildly diverse, linguistically, culturally, religiously"
Read more
Switzerland can't be trusted as mediator on Ukraine — Lavrov
Non-NATO and non-EU member Switzerland supports the EU's anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
US cannot state that Russian economy will collapse — ambassador
Objective statistics and analytic calculations, including those published by the Bretton Woods Institutions, prove otherwise, Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Kremennaya, Belogorovka remain most tense sections of LPR front — lawmaker
Viktor Vodolatsky pointed out that in addition to the constant reinforcement of manpower, the Ukrainian command regularly sends "weapons from Western sponsors" to the aforementioned sections of the front
Read more
IAEA chief’s visit to Moscow to take place in late February — press service
Last week, the IAEA chief visited the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant for the fourth time
Read more
Estonian prime minister declared wanted for desecration of historical memory — Kremlin
Earlier, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop, as well as Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairys appeared on the wanted list of the Russian Interior Ministry
Read more
Starlink terminals fail to give Ukraine advantage over Russia — governor
"If earlier Starlink was mentioned in enemy propaganda as another miracle weapon, now there is practically no talk about it," Vladimir Saldo added
Read more
Russia open for dialogue with any pragmatic political forces in Austria — ambassador
Dmitry Lyubinsky noted that the official dialogue with Vienna is currently in a state of "deep freeze"
Read more
White House not ready to say when F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots will end
John Kirby forwarded the question to the US Department of Defense
Read more
What matters most is that Western leaders watched Putin’s interview with Carlson — Kremlin
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Russian media that "Scholz disobeyed US instructions not to watch the interview"
Read more
Vatican effectively facilitates Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap — ambassador
Ivan Soltanovsky considered the bilateral work "an important area of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere"
Read more
Former MP says Ukrainian troops suffer losses during strike on Kiev-controlled area in DPR
It is reported that the losses could be about 200 troops
Read more
'Penitsillin' passive counter-artillery system unique among competitors — design bureau
"System detects enemy artillery not with radars, but due to the combination of acoustic and thermal reconnaissance," Vektor Research Institute told
Read more
Putin, Carlson spoke briefly 'off the record' after wrapping up interview — Kremlin
The US journalist said earlier that he chatted with the Russian president after their interview, it was not on the record and Carlson refused to disclose what they spoke about
Read more
US Senate passes bill on aid to Ukraine
This is a package bill which does not contain any provisions for tougher controls at the US’ southern border with Mexico
Read more
UK, US carry out new strike against Houthi targets in Yemen — Al Masirah
According to the channel, the area of Ras Isa port in Yemen's Al Hudaydah governorate was attacked
Read more
Russia ready to receive papal envoy for Ukraine again — ambassador to Vatican
"If there is a need for the papal envoy to visit Russia once again for the good of the cause, such a possibility will certainly be carefully considered," Ivan Soltanovsky noted
Read more
Moscow Exchange announces suspension of trading on its securities market
The MOEX index was at 3,254.83 points (+0.19%), while the RTS index rose to 1,122.89 points (+0.17%)
Read more
North Korea launches several cruise missiles towards Sea of Japan — Yonhap
This is the fifth cruise missile launch by North Korea since the beginning of this year, agency says
Read more
Russia sees no prospects for stabilization in Gaza given Israel’s position — Lavrov
The top Rusian diplomat said that Russia drew attention at the UN Security Council meeting on the Palestinian issue to its long-standing initiative to hold consultations with the region’s countries to "harmonize their approaches in support of the creation of a Palestinian state"
Read more
Shelling of residents on Dnieper left bank causes no outflow of population — governor
Vladimir Saldo emphasized that now a gradual increase in the number of residents on the left bank of the Dnieper can already be seen, with exact numbers unclear
Read more
Moldovagaz saves $553 mln from November 2021 to November 2022 purchasing gas from Gazprom
Vadim Cheban reported earlier that Gazprom could again become the only gas supplier to the republic starting May if it offered a favorable price
Read more
Russian defense equipment transfer from Ecuador to Ukraine proving it is not 'scrap metal'
Russia offered options of interaction to keep the equipment and the materiel serviceable to Ecuador but no response followed, the Service noted
Read more
Press review: Global fear of Russian bear wanes and IDF’s Rafah strike to spoil Cairo ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 13th
Read more