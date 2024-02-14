Press review: Biden’s 'faulty memory' may sink re-election and Kiev to shrink mobilization

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s re-election prospects are at risk due to reports of his "faulty memory" and increasing voter doubts over his mental acuity and ability to perform his duties; Ukraine appears to lack the necessary resources to carry out President Vladimir Zelensky’s ambitious goal of mobilizing 500,000 fresh recruits for the depleted armed forces; and Russia’s ruling United Russia party has invited the president of the Central African Republic to a Moscow forum on the struggle against neocolonialism. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: Biden’s 'faulty memory,' health issues may be roadblock to his re-election US Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on February 12 that she is ready to serve as president if circumstances require it. Her interview was published three days after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a report on February 9 that painted an unflattering picture of 81-year-old US President Joe Biden’s cognitive "limitations" and "faulty memory," thus publicly casting doubts on the incumbent chief executive’s ability to perform his duties and win re-election. The two publications have sparked a contentious debate about Biden’s health and ability to successfully go up against old rival Donald Trump in a likely rematch contest for the White House in the November 5 presidential election. Moreover, Biden’s own campaign team has inadvertently enflamed such speculation, Pavel Dubravsky, political strategist and head of Dubravsky Consulting, believes. In contrast to the proactive Donald Trump, who continues to hold mass rallies around the country, Biden’s rare speeches and carefully scripted public appearances only serve to highlight his verbal gaffes and physical frailty. His re-election campaign headquarters deliberately opted for this strategy in order to avoid scandal, and yet it has only further fueled public doubts about the president’s health and mental acuity, Dubravsky argues. Among the general US electorate, the Democrats’ voter base also harbors strong doubts about Biden’s candidacy. A joint poll conducted by CBS News and YouGov on December 6-8 showed that 39% of Democrats oppose his running for re-election, while Harris enjoys the support of only 37.5% of the US electorate, according to ABC News’ poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight. Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who is competing with Trump for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, claimed on Monday that "30 days from now" Biden would no longer be a candidate for the Democratic nomination. However, the 2024 primary election schedule makes it virtually impossible to recruit and "sell" a replacement for Biden to the voters in time for November’s general election, Vladimir Vasilyev, senior research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies, told Vedomosti. Dubravsky agrees, saying that should the Democrats decide to switch from Biden to backing an alternative candidate, they would have to do so before Super Tuesday on March 5, when the greatest number of US states hold primary elections, while the deadlines for filing candidate nomination papers in the majority of states have already passed. The Democratic Party leadership is loyal to Biden both on a nationwide level and locally, and the very system of primaries is designed to "promote" him by any means, Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) expert Alexey Naumov said. As regards Harris as a potential replacement for Biden on the November ballot, such a scenario looks even less probable to Naumov, as the vice president’s popularity rating is as low as that of her boss. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ukraine may lack resources to mobilize 500,000 fresh army recruits Despite Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s stated ambitious goal of mobilizing up to 500,000 fresh recruits for Ukraine’s depleted armed forces, the actual discussion in Kiev has focused on less grandiose figures. While Sergey Filimonov, the commander of a Ukrainian battalion, said that at least 250,000 people will have to be called up, Ukrainian military expert Pavel Narozhny puts the figure at a more realistic 100,000 to 200,000, as he claimed that the country lacks the necessary financial and technical resources to train and equip a half million fresh recruits.

Ahead of Zelensky’s European tour coming later this week, which was announced by foreign media, the Ukrainian leader recently held a meeting with his new top military commanders. On Tuesday, the Ukrainian media widely quoted the arguments put forward by Filimonov, who opined that this year the Ukrainian military will have to switch to defensive operations instead of going on an offensive. Such a scenario may necessitate the mobilization of at least 250,000 new recruits, Filimonov argued, while Narozhny, who agrees that a new mobilization is inevitable, said that between 100,000 and 200,000 new conscripts may be enough. Yevgeny Semibratov, deputy director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasting at the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia (RUDN), suspects that Ukraine may be increasingly tweaking its mobilization plans for tactical reasons. "First, Kiev announced the intention to mobilize about 500,000 people, which sparked a great public outcry," Semibratov said. According to him, proposals to lower conscription levels were mostly aimed at cooling down social tensions. At the same time, the analyst continued, Zelensky also had to reduce public criticism of his move to dismiss the popular Valery Zaluzhny as armed forces commander-in-chief, while his successor, Alexander Syrsky, appears to be more reliant on the Ukrainian president and, thus, may prove easier to control than Zaluzhny. "In these circumstances, it is important for Zelensky to shore up external support," Semibratov maintained. In setting off on a new European tour, the Ukrainian leader also hopes to show to his sponsors in EU countries that he now has a new team that is ready to go to battle. While he will hardly be given any significant additional aid, the media still expects him to be supplied with more weapons, say air defense ammunition or jamming systems, the expert concluded. Vedomosti: Russia’s ruling party invites Central African Republic leader to Moscow forum Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin-Archange Touadera, leader of the ruling United Hearts Movement, will be the most prominent participant in a forum of supporters of the fight against neocolonialism to be hosted by the ruling United Russia party in Moscow on February 15-16. Touadera will be visiting Moscow on February 14-16, the CAR presidential office announced earlier. The CAR president last visited Russia to attend the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in July 2023.

