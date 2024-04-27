Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region leaves five civilians injured

BELGOROD, April 27. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region has left five civilians injured, including a teenager, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"A kamikaze drone crashed into a road in the village of Voznesenovka in the Shebekinsky District. The crash caused an explosion, which left five civilians injured, including a teenager, and damaged three cars," he wrote on Telegram.

Gladkov specified that four people had been taken to the hospital. A 17-year-old girl who suffered shrapnel injuries to her back and arms was rushed to Children's Regional Clinical Hospital. The governor added that one more injured person had been provided with outpatient care and sent home.

Gladkov said earlier that one person had suffered injuries in a drone strike on the same village. The Ukrainian armed forces used five kamikaze drones to carry out the attack, which damaged a grain truck and shattered the windows of a commercial facility.