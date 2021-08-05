Water heater-airExpert inverter is available for the global market now

DAGANG TOWN, China, August 5. /PRNewswire/ PHNIX has launched its new high specification airExpert - Inverter all-in-one heat pump water heater, which claims exceptional energy efficiencies across the range. The new model is powered by PHNIX Inverter technology, which promotes fast and effective water heating, all the while delivering lower electricity consumption and running costs. It should be noted that airExpert - Inverter is PHNIX's first all-in-one heat pump water heater that adopts inverter technology and has been well received in many countries globally.

Available at volume from 200L to 300L with heating capacity 2.3kW, the airExpert - Inverter achieves market leading energy efficiency with COP of 4.6 (A++). The high COP is realized by stepless full inverter technology which through performing step-less frequency conversion in a wide range of 30Hz-70Hz, automatically calculating and analyzing its current operating conditions to adjust the power input and reach an optimal performance.

Moreover, the stylish units, with attractive color touch screen controller and integrally-formed all-in-one cabinet, delivering a sense of elegance in appearance.

"We are very proud to be the first heat pump water heater manufacturer in the industry to bring out an all-in-one heat pump water heater with inverter technology." Said Edward, director in charge of residential heat pump water heater division.

The airExpert - Inverter includes many features to improve comfort.

Stable Silent Operation

PHNIX R&D Center has optimized the noise control system and through countless experiments on the units, reducing its noise to as low as 42dB(A), leaving a peaceful home environment for users.

Micro-Channel Heat Coil

The high-density micro-channel heat coils with multi-flow allow the refrigerant and the surface of the enamel water tank to have a large-area for heat exchanging, which highly improves the heat transfer efficiency, enabling instant hot water at any time.

Intelligent Remote Control

The airExpert-Inverter comes equipped with a color touch screen controller. The clear UI allows the user to freely set the water temperature, the running mode and check the temperature curve to know about the unit's working condition whenever they want.

About PHNIX

As the leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Over 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.