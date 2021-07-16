23rd China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair scheduled to open on July 20

GUANGZHOU, China, July 16. /PRNewswire/ The 23rd China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair ("CBD Fair 2021" or "the Fair") is opening its doors to the public on July 20, 2021. The opening of the Fair signals green shoots of recovery for the industry, following a victory in battling another COVID-19 outbreak in Guangzhou in late May.

"The swift recovery from the coronavirus outbreak in Guangdong province has allowed the industry to get quickly back on track. It's impossible to ignore the impact of this global health crisis, while CBD Fair 2021 continues to serve as a global platform for the interior design and decoration industry, injecting fresh impetus into its development in the context of a pandemic that has brought so many uncertainties and challenges to the industry," said Liu Xiaomin, GM of CFTE, organizer of CBD Fair 2021.

Seven highlights of the upcoming CBD Fair 2021 include: