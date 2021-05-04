{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
International Jazz Day 2021 concludes with spectacular all-star global concert

Hosted by Michael Douglas at United Nations Headquarters in New York, concert caps extraordinary 10th anniversary celebration spanning more than 190 Countries

WASHINGTON, May 4. /PRNewswire/ With more than 190 countries participating, the International Jazz Day 10th Anniversary celebration concluded with a thrilling All-Star Global Concert reaching millions worldwide. Hosted by Michael Douglas and led by artistic director Herbie Hancock and musical director John Beasley, the concert brought together renowned artists from over 20 countries, and was made possible by Lead Partner Toyota, with United Airlines serving as Airline Partner.

The 2021 Global Concert featured memorable moments illustrating the unifying power of jazz. From New York, vocalist Veronica Swift and trumpeter Ingrid Jensen opened the program with "Sing", an uplifting tribute to the positive change that music can bring to the world. Other standout performances included pianist and composer Jacob Collier in London, Beninese songstress Angélique Kidjo in Paris, Japanese pianist Junko Onishi in Tokyo, Ivan Lins in Rio De Janeiro and vocalist/trumpeter Mandisi Dyantyis in Cape Town. Capping the remarkable presentation from Los Angeles was a sensational interpretation of "God Bless The Child" by vocalist Andra Day.

Anchored by Academy Award winner Michael Douglas from UN Headquarters in New York, the 2021 concert showcased jazz as a truly global art form. As United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres noted, "Ten years ago, we launched the very first International Jazz Day in the United Nations General Assembly Hall at the initiative of UNESCO and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz. With every passing year, this has been a joyous celebration – not only of music, but also of freedom, diversity and human dignity. These are the values the United Nations works to protect and promote around the world."

UNESCO and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz presented free educational and outreach programming throughout the day. In one of the most anticipated events, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock engaged in a moving dialogue on the history and legacy of International Jazz Day.

Celebrated with thousands of concerts and jazz-related programming around the globe each year on April 30, International Jazz Day brings together countries and communities on all seven continents to honor the international art form of jazz, highlighting its important role in encouraging dialogue, combating discrimination and promoting human dignity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501502/Herbie_Hancock_and_Andra_Day.jpg

