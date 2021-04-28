Accruent leads "Race to the Cloud" with release of Meridian Cloud for Life Sciences

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28. /PRNewswire/ Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, today announced the release of Meridian Cloud for Life Sciences, a cloud-based, validated version of its electronic document management system (EDMS), Meridian, which 8 out of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies already use today.

Top pharmaceutical companies – like Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna – are changing the world with breakthrough innovations like this year's unprecedented vaccine rollouts, and these efforts are only made possible with top-tier manufacturing operations supported by systems like Meridian. This latest innovation will further empower industry-leaders to enact change, helping them overcome expensive and time-wasting obstacles like plant shutdowns, costly validation processes, distribution concerns and more.

"The future is in the cloud – particularly for mission-critical tools like an EDMS – and all the largest and most forward-thinking organizations are already rapidly making the transition," says Andrew Schafer, Senior Vice President of International Sales, Accruent. "The pandemic has brought the criticality of robust EDMS capability for Life Sciences to the forefront, with EDMS playing a key role in supporting maintenance, supply chain management, production uptime and delivering labor efficiencies. The pandemic has also highlighted the weaknesses of on-premise systems and the challenges of trying to manage them remotely. Meridian Cloud for Life Sciences provides that path to the cloud, whilst delivering the best EDMS functionality and experience."

Organizations that make the switch to Meridian Cloud for Life Sciences will benefit from:

Simplified system qualification, validation and audits.

Lower risk and cost of quality, which decreases costs and maximizes ROI.

Supported collaboration for engineering and manufacturing excellence in the cloud.

Continuous delivery of validated system improvements.

Lower IT burden of ongoing maintenance and support.

These benefits are achieved through cloud-based electronic document management capabilities and robust validation-as-a-service features that allow for continuous compliance with Title 21 CFR, cGMP, GMP Annex 11 and other key regulations. These features will be critical as compliance regulations continue becoming more complex.

Accruent President Andy Ruse adds, "The rapid digital transformation of EDMS requirements to the cloud is supported by Accruent's one-of-a-kind validation expertise and the company's unique, connected suite of solutions to manage the built environment – helping organizations create interconnected data-driven ecosystems. And this is just the beginning."

