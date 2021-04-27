BGI showcases its COVID-19 anti-pandemic technology at the 2021 SCO Expo

QINGDAO, China, April 26. /PRNewswire/ BGI, a leading life science organization, is showcasing its COVID-19 anti-pandemic technology including the Huo-Yan Laboratory solutions and high-throughput sample preparation system at the 2021 SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) International Investment and Trade Expo (2021 SCO Expo) & SCO Qingdao Forum on Local Economic and Trade Cooperation.

BGI is displaying the company's extensive experience and technologies developed during the fight against the global pandemic, with the Huo-Yan Laboratory being the most eye-catching exhibit. Born in the campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Huo-Yan Laboratory offers complete technical solutions, complete equipment, service platforms, and standard systems for pathogen detection. The Huo-Yan Laboratory is also available in two easy-to-deploy models in air-inflated film chambers or mobile cabins that can be put into use immediately wherever and whenever is needed.

At the forum, Vice President of BGI Global Development Terence Xiong mentioned that, at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, BGI actively cooperated with different charity organizations and donated testing equipment and reagents to nearly 40 countries, including SCO countries. BGI built four Huo-Yan Laboratories in Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, and India, delivering a daily testing capacity of 12,500 tests and providing strong support for the local battle against COVID-19.

At the end of May 2020, BGI built the Huo-Yan Laboratory in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan in just one week. The Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan as well as the Mayor of Nur Sultan attended the launch ceremony of the lab. BGI provided training for local lab professionals and handed the lab over to locals when the training was finished.

As of today, more than 80 Huo-Yan Laboratories have been set up in nearly 30 countries and regions worldwide, and BGI has supplied COVID-19 test kits to over 180 countries and regions. All BGI's Huo-Yan Laboratories worldwide guarantee a total throughput of one million tests per day.

In the post-COVID-19 era, Huo-Yan Laboratories can be repurposed to provide large-scale testing capacity for public health issues such as reproductive health, infectious diseases, and tumors, providing a valuable resource for medical and healthcare systems in different regions and improving the health and well-being of local populations.

BGI Media Contact: Richard Li, media@genomics.cn, +86-755-36307888