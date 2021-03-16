{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Shanghai Electric Signs Agreement to Launch PEM Hydrogen Production Technology R&D Center

Empowering Green Hydrogen Development in China

SHANGHAI, March 16. /PRNewswire/. Shanghai Electric (the "Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of electric power generation equipment, industrial equipment, and integration services, joined hands with the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (the "Dalian Institute") to inaugurate the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Hydrogen Production Technology R&D Center on March 4. The two parties signed a project cooperation agreement on Megawatt Modular and High-Efficiency PEM Hydrogen Production Equipment and System Development, marking an important step forward for Shanghai Electric in the field of hydrogen energy.

As one of China's largest energy equipment manufacturers, Shanghai Electric is at the forefront in the development of green hydrogen as part of China's clean energy drive. During this year's Two Sessions, the 14th Five-Year Plan was actively discussed, in which green hydrogen features prominently. With strong government support and widespread industry interest, 2021 is emerging as Year Zero for the hydrogen energy industry.

Currently, Shanghai Electric and the Dalian Institute have reached a preliminary agreement on the industrial development path for new energy power generation and electrolyzed water hydrogen production. As part of the cooperation, both will also continue to enhance the transformational potential of PEM electrolyzed water hydrogen production, accelerate the development of competitive PEM electrolyzed hydrogen products, and promote industrial applications and scenarios. Moreover, they will continue to carry out in-depth cooperation across the entire hydrogen energy industry chain to accelerate overall industrialization.

Hydrogen energy boasts the biggest potential of all the current forms of clean energy, and the key to its development lies in its production. At present, hydrogen production primarily stems from fossil fuels, industrial by-product hydrogen recovery and purification, and production by water electrolysis. These processes result in significant carbon emissions. The rapid development of PEM water electrolysis equipment worldwide in recent years has enabled current technologies to achieve zero carbon emissions, effectively realizing green, clean hydrogen. This breakthrough will be instrumental in helping China achieve its carbon peak and carbon-neutrality goals.

The market potential for hydrogen production from electrolyzed water is therefore massive. Forecasts indicate that, by 2050, hydrogen energy will account for approximately 10% of China's energy market, with demand reaching 60 million tons and annual output value exceeding RMB 10 trillion. The Hydrogen: Tracking Energy Integration report released by the International Energy Agency in June 2020 notes that the number of global electrolysis hydrogen production projects and installed capacity have both increased significantly, with output skyrocketing from 1 MW in 2010 to more than 25 MW in 2019. Much of the excitement comes from hydrogen's potential to join the ranks of natural gas as an energy resource that plays a pivotal role in international trade, with the possibility of even replacing it one day. In PwC's 2020 The Dawn of Green Hydrogen report, the advisory predicts that experimental hydrogen will reach 530 million tons by mid-century.

Shanghai Electric set its focus on hydrogen energy years ago, given its major potential for growth as one of the new energy technologies of the future and, in particular, its ability to power new energy vehicles. In 2016, the Central Research Institute of Shanghai Electric began to invest in R&D for key fuel cell systems and stack technologies. In 2020, Shanghai Electric's independently-developed fuel cell engine, which boasts a power capacity of 66 kW and can start in cold temperature environments of as low as -30°C, passed the inspection test of the National Motor Vehicle Product Quality Inspection Center. It adopts Shanghai Electric's proprietary hydrogen circulation system, which delivers strong power and impressive endurance, with the potential to replace gasoline and diesel engines in commercial vehicles.

As the technology matures, hydrogen has entered a stage of accelerated industrialization. Shanghai Electric is leveraging the opportunities to propel its development and the green energy transformation. As part of these efforts, Shanghai Electric established a Hydrogen Energy Division in 2020 to further accelerate the development and bring about a new era of green, clean energy.

As one of the largest energy equipment manufacturing companies in China, Shanghai Electric, with its capability for project development, marketing, investment and financing and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), continues to accelerate the development and innovation of new energy. The Company has a synergistic foundation and resource advantages across the industrial chain from upstream power generation to downstream chemical metallurgy. The combined elements will accelerate the pace of Shanghai Electric's entry into the field of hydrogen production.

Currently, Shanghai Electric has deployed a number of leading green hydrogen integrated energy industry demonstration projects in Ningdong Base, one of China's four modern coal chemical industry demonstration zones. Among them, the Ningdong Energy Base "source-grid-load-storage-hydrogen" project integrates renewable energy generation, energy storage, hydrogen production from electrolysis, and the entire industrial chain of green chemical/metallurgy.

In December 2020, Shanghai Electric inked a cooperation agreement to develop a "source-grid-load-storage-hydrogen" energy project in Otog Front Banner, Inner Mongolia. Equipped with large-scale electrochemical energy storage and hydrogen production equipment, the project will build a massive new energy power generation base and help the region to achieve efficient cold, heat, electricity, steam and hydrogen energy supply.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159638/LOGO_Logo.jpg

 


 

CONTACT: Shen Jin, +86(21)23196217, shenjin@shanghai-electric.com  

Supermicro Introduces the Most Versatile Portfolio of AMD EPYC™ 7003 Based Systems
The Versatility and Breadth of Ultra, Twin, SuperBlade®, Storage, GPU Optimized Systems Provides Exactly the Best Workload Performance for Cloud DataCenters, Enterprise, and AI and Machine Learning
Read more
Anti-aircraft gunners in central Russia to hold first S-400 launches after rearmament
The drills involve over 300 personnel and about 100 items of military and special hardware
Read more
Censorship of US IT giants will lead to restrictions around the world - Zakharova
This is how official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the restriction of access to Andrey Kondrashov's film about Crimea on YouTube, as well as partial blocking of Crimea-24 account on Instagram on the eve of the anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia
Read more
S7 plane returns to departure airport after experiencing engine trouble
The passengers were sent to Irkutsk by another flight
Read more
No deaths from COVID-19 vaccines recorded globally, WHO says
As of 9th March, over 268 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the start of the pandemic, according to data reported to WHO by national governments
Read more
US plans major smear campaign against Russian anti-Covid products, Kremlin source says
This is an attempt to diminish the contribution of Russian science to the global fight against COVID-19, the source said
Read more
Prominent Russian senator dies of cardiac arrest — source
Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko confirmed the information
Read more
Russia allocates 80 bln rubles for development of Crimea and Sevastopol in 2021 — minister
According to the minister, a total of 67 facilities were put into operation as part of the federal program in 2020
Read more
Moscow views Kiev’s efforts to reclaim Crimea as threat of aggression against its regions
The diplomat drew attention to the latest remarks by the Ukrainian foreign minister who "announced certain three ‘pillars’ which the policy of ‘returning’ Crimea and Sevastopol will be based on
Read more
Sputnik V has same effectiveness for all age groups — developer
The vaccine’s effect may last two years or even longer
Read more
Higher School of Economics’ experts announce end of recession in Russian economy
Growth of GDP and investments was reported in Q3 and Q4 2020, according to the research
Read more
WHO in close contact with Russia on Sputnik V certification
World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnoviс recalled that the Russian vaccine was in the process of certification with the WHO
Read more
Russia’s latest combat drone to control swarm of reconnaissance UAVs
A TASS source earlier said that the Grom would be capable of controlling a swarm of ten Molniya UAVs and would also be able to carry Kh-38 air-to-surface missile in its own strike configuration
Read more
West readies information attack on Sputnik V by faking deaths — Kremlin source
On February 2, The Lancet, a medical journal, published the results of phase three clinical trials of the Russian vaccine, which proved to be among the world’s safest and most efficient
Read more
Brussels can try to take Sputnik V supplies to EU countries under its control — source
Earlier, Reuters reported that Brussels can start negotiations to obtain Russian vaccine doses to boost their inoculation campaign against COVID-19
Read more
Press review: Why Hezbollah visited Moscow and Sputnik V jab likely to enter EU market
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 16
Read more
Russian, US researches identify optimal module design for human flights to Moon
The scientists analyzed 39 versions of future human lunar landers
Read more
No Western sanctions can change Crimea’s status as part of Russia - Russian mission
The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russians, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities brought to power amid riots during a coup in Ukraine in February 2014
Read more
Crimea open to cooperation with foreign partners, Russian envoy to Germany says
Sergey Nechayev believes that "time has come to recognize the legitimate and democratic choice of the Crimean people, respect their rights and interests, as well as the status of this Russian region"
Read more
DPR downs Ukrainian military drone
According to the DPR mission to the Joint Center on Ceasefire Control and Coordination, Ukrainian forces opened fire on Luganskoye on Friday at 22:45 Moscow time
Read more
Russia ready for talks with Turkey on Su-35, Su-57 fighters
Russia earlier noted its readiness to participate in the program of developing the Turkish TF-X fifth-generation fighter
Read more
Lavrov’s tour to Persian Gulf states was more than productive — spokeswoman
She described the talks describing as "multi-format, multidimensional negotiations with huge plans for the future and a discussion on how to put them into practice"
Read more
Sputnik V vaccine requested in EU, PACE president says
Meanwhile, the European Commission spokesman stated on Monday that the EU holds no procurement negotiations with Sputnik V producers at this point
Read more
Military attaches of 50 foreign embassies in Russia get vaccinated with Sputnik V
About 300 people in total have decided to get inoculated with Sputnik V, head of the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation Alexander Kshimovsky noted
Read more
Leaked UK Foreign Office files dispel myth about British independent media, says diplomat
"Publication of these materials scuttles the myth that there is a distance between the press and political establishment," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia’s Pantsyr air defense missile/gun system proves effective against drones
Moscow has received a large amount of requests for the delivery of Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun systems and S-400 anti-aircraft missile complexes, according to the director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation
Read more
Kiev forces launch drone strike on Donetsk republic, DPR’s mission says
The Kiev forces launched a drone from the Ukrainian-controlled Vodyanoye village, the DPR’s mission noted
Read more
Kazakhstan’s authorities probe three main theories of An-26’s crash - TV report
As many as four people were killed, and two others were injured
Read more
Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev becomes world number two
Medvedev, 25, is the first player outside the so-called Big Four (Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Spain’s Rafael Nadal, Switzerland’s Roger Federer and the UK’s Andy Murray) to enter the world’s top two
Read more
Baku ready to open communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia, says Aliyev
According to the Azerbaijani leader, opening of communications will be in the interests of the entire region, giving a fresh impetus to cooperation and opening new possibilities
Read more
Putin, Lukashenko to timely name new general secretary of Union State — Kremlin
Union State General Secretary Grigory Rapota said on Friday that he could leave the office within a week
Read more
US continues North Korea policy review, attempts to establish contact futile — official
Washington plans to complete the review "in the coming weeks"
Read more
Medicine against resistance to antibiotics in development by Russia’s Gamaleya Center
The medicine is currently undergoing the third stage of clinical trials
Read more
West keeps on inventing pretexts to demonize Russia as aggressor - Russian diplomat
Earlier, an internet mass media Live Science said that archaeologists had excavated remnants of nuns allegedly killed by Soviet soldiers at the end of World War II in northern Poland
Read more
Russia to retaliate, if US brings intermediate-range missiles to Asia-Pacific — diplomat
The deployment of US intermediate and shorter-range missiles in various parts of the world would trigger a new spiral of the arms race fraught with unpredictable consequences, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Korsakov likely to be first Russian cosmonaut to fly on Crew Dragon
He has passed all the necessary events necessary for preparing space equipment
Read more
Press review: Syria braces for presidential election and Ukraine steps up focus on Crimea
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, March 15th
Read more
Russian search engine to be preinstalled on gadgets from July 1
The measure will create more balanced conditions for competition between domestic developments and foreign services, the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media said
Read more
Moscow warns Kiev against using force in Donbass — diplomat
Russia is calling on the Ukrainian government to stop coming up with new agreements and documents on Donbass regulation and to duly adhere to its obligations under the Minsk Agreements, according to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Read more
Russian MP slams British probe against Assad's wife as pressure
Earlier, The Sunday Times newspaper reported that British police had launched a preliminary investigation against Asma Assad, which could result in depriving her of British citizenship
Read more
West’s actions have precipitated regulation of cyberspace, says Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, internet monopolies and the Western political establishment behind them "are being guided only by their own interests, political considerations and unwillingness to conduct fair competition"
Read more
Around 200 people detained at United Democrats forum in Moscow
Earlier Marina Litvinovich, a member of Moscow’s Public Monitoring Commission, said that 170 participants of the United Democrats congress had been detained in accordance with Article 20.33 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offences
Read more
Swedish scientists believe Sputnik V can be more efficient than other COVID-19 vaccines
However, the Swedish scientists who joined forces with their German and Dutch colleagues found out that some vaccines use a different entry mechanism to what was believed previously, which explains their higher efficacy rates
Read more
Russia’s defense system keeps West from unleashing open aggression - Russian diplomat
Instead, in words of Maria Zakharova, the West is indulging in aggressive behavior in the information sphere
Read more
Information campaign against Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine not over yet — diplomat
"It is evident that the campaign against our vaccine has been ongoing for many months," she said
Read more
No talks underway with Russian vaccine producer, European Commission says
On March 4, the European Medicines Agency announced the start of a rolling review of Sputnik V
Read more
MiG-29K fighters go on combat duty on Russian Arctic archipelago for first time
The experimental combat duty increases the zone of controlled airspace over the Northern Sea Route, according to the Northern Fleet’s press office
Read more
Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases
In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.23%
Read more
Beijing cautions Kiev that China’s trade ties with Crimea should not be politicized
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese enterprises "have been historically maintaining contacts with Crimea"
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to float out 2nd Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered sub in August
The nuclear-powered sub is due to be delivered to the Russian Navy in late 2022
Read more
Aircraft made up 50% of Russia’s arms exports last year, says defense official
The geography of Russia’s arms deliveries has not undergone any significant changes, he said
Read more