Infortrend's Scale-Out NAS to support SMB Multichannel

TAIPEI, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, adopts SMB Multichannel feature for its scale-out NAS EonStor CS. With support of SMB Multichannel, it is now possible to establish multiple simultaneous network connections between EonStor CS cluster and its clients over aggregated network interface cards (NICs). It increases bandwidth, storage performance, and fault tolerance for performance-demanding applications, such as 4K video editing, broadcasting, or real-time streaming in M&E industry and HPC.

EonStor CS is a scale-out NAS expandable up to 144 nodes in a cluster with a total of over 100 GBps throughput and 100PB capacity. By enabling SMB Multichannel, an SMB 3.0 client can access data on CS storage via multiple available paths, which compared to one path only, facilitates aggregation of network bandwidth and increases network fault tolerance.

Importantly, SMB Multichannel feature provides higher bandwidth and higher system performance, which is proved to be especially useful for performance demanding workloads. It aggregates multiple network interfaces and performs data read or write processes simultaneously utilizing multiple channels, which helps to noticeably increase performance. Moreover, if any failure occurs, it is automatically detected, and the data communication processes are moved to a normally functioning channel so that there is no connection disruption and no impact on system availability.

"With support of SMB Multichannel, our EonStor CS scale-out NAS can ensure not only higher performance, but also continuous network service for time-sensitive and high availability applications. For example, in M&E industry, for editing video footages with resolution 4K and above, high bandwidth is required. By using SMB Multichannel connected through multiple network interfaces, users are able to yield benefits of smooth workflow with provided bandwidth and experience no downtime while collaborating on their projects," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Learn more about EonStor CS scale-out NAS

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Winnie Tsai, +886-2-2226-0126 #8557, winnie.tsai@infortrend.com