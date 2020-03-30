Trina Solar leads the era of 500W+ output with its shipment of world's 1-st Vertex modules

CHANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a global leading provider of integrated PV modules and smart energy solutions, has just shipped the first lot of its Vertex series modules. The Vertex series modules, with conversion efficiency of up to 21 per cent, boasts power output exceeding 500W. With this shipment, Trina Solar sets a new benchmark for the global photovoltaic industry following the company's announcement 11 days ago of the pilot line for the mass production of the Vertex series modules.

The facility waiting for the delivery, in Sri Lanka, has a capacity of 10 MW. It will deploy the modules upon arrival and is expected to complete grid connection during the third quarter of this year. Incorporating 210mm cells, the Vertex series modules integrate advanced three-piece, non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging technologies.

The Vertex series, includes bifacial double-glass modules and back sheet modules, delivering high power output, high reliability, high efficiency and high power generation. According to data from Trina Solar's State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology, taking a large-scale ground power station in China's Heilongjiang province as an example, compared with conventional 410W bifacial double-glass modules, the Vertex bifacial double-glass modules can reduce balance-of-system costs by 6 to 8 per cent and the levelized cost of energy by 3 to 4 per cent.

Trina Solar vice general manager and executive vice president Yin Rongfang said: "Our customers worldwide have shown a strong interest in 500W+ Vertex series modules, which are not only suitable for utility scale solar plant but also for commercial and industrial scale solar project seeking to raise their level of efficiency. We plan to continue shipping more Vertex series modules to customers worldwide. The era of 500W+ power output is here, and the high-efficiency and high-power Vertex series modules are playing a critical role in the industry."

Image: https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/Vertex%20modules.jpg

Caption: The Vertex module of Trina Solar that has just been shipped to the project in Sri Lanka.

