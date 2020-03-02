Absen Launches New DooH LED Series at ISE

SHENZHEN, China, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global LED display manufacturer Absen (SZSE: 300389) has unveiled new AW Series for the Digital Out-Of-Home (DooH) advertising market. The AW Series is suitable for fixed installation and can also be applied to light boxes and smart light poles to cater for the growing trend of LED display and 5G technology integration, helping to usher in a new wave of intelligent applications.

The AW Series will be available in two standard sizes: 500mm x 500mm (w x h) and 500mm x 750mm (w x h) panels. With a brightness of 5,000 nits, a refresh rate of 3,840Hz and available in two pixel pitches (2.8mm and 3.9mm), the AW Series delivers outstanding image quality and ensures excellent visibility, even at short viewing distances of 3-5 metres, making it well-suited to street advertising.

The AW Series utilises an intelligent auto-light sensor control system to detect ambient light levels to automatically adjust the screen brightness for optimal performance. Its IP65/IP54 waterproof rating and weatherability design means the AW Series can withstand heavy rain, strong winds and challenging environments between -20℃ and +50℃.

Absen can provide a turnkey solution, making it easy to install, transport and maintain. As the product can be easily fixed to light poles and in light boxes, it is ideally suited for bus shelters and other types of street fixtures. What's more, as 5G technology becomes more readily available, the demand for 'Smart City' applications is set to increase exponentially to facilitate city operations and transportation management.

The AW Series offers different options to satisfy a variety of dimensions and purposes. For fixed installation, the panel can be rotated, providing more possibility and flexibility of installation. As an outdoor series, the series supports frameless installation, saving the cost of binding materials.

The AW Series can fulfil functions like remote publishing, cluster control and safety protection to make information dissemination and advertising more convenient. Users can easily and efficiently manage the content online by releasing video and images via computer. To ensure data safety, the content is then encrypted during transmission and locked at the terminal. When users need to display the same content on individual light poles, AW supports simultaneous display management to achieve a real 'wow' effect. Automatic monitoring makes management intelligent with feedback and any alarms sent automatically.

