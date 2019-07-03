2019 "SCO" & "SCO Member States - The Eight wonders Exhibition Tour" was grand opening

BEIJING, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 21, the 2019 "SCO Day" & "SCO Member States – The Eight wonders Exhibition Tour" which is hosted by the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and CAS Culture & Tourism Industry Development Co., Ltd., was held in the Golden Hall of Beijing Hotel to celebrate the 18th anniversary of the founding of SCO.

Ms. Shen Yueyue, Vice Chairman of the National People's Congress, Mr. F. Norov, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the All-China Women's Federation, and other relevant ministries and agencies, and Secretary-General of the World Tourism Cities Federation Song Yu, SCO's diplomatic envoys to China, EU, ASEAN and other international organizations in China, UN World Tourism Organization, Qingdao Culture and Tourism Bureau, Wenzhou Ecological Park Management Committee, Jiangnan Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd., Xiamen University International Academic Exchange Center, China National Tourism magazine, and Chinese and foreign scholars, businessmen, and media representatives attended the event.

The guests visited the "SCO Member States - The Eight wonders Exhibition Tour". The exhibition was divided into three parts: "Preface", "SCO wonders" and "SCO", focused on the cultural resources of the "Wonders" projects and products in eight states, through multimedia presentations, photo exhibitions, product exhibitions, food exhibitions and other forms of promotion to tell the stories of SCO Culture & Tourism and showcase the advantages and broad prospects of SCO Culture & Tourism.

In his speech, the SCO Secretary General Norov pointed out that the "eight miracles" initiative was proposed by the SCO Secretariat and supported by all member states of the Organization. It aims to create a unified tourism space to promote SCO cooperation in this field and promote the implementation of relevant resolutions of the Qingdao summit. He believes that the exhibition will bring a new perspective to understand the diverse ethnic, natural, artistic and custom culture of the "SCO Family".

Shen Yueyue, vice chairman of the National People's Congress, pointed out in her speech: "We should take the opportunity of implementing the Bishkek summit as an opportunity to carry forward the spirit of Shanghai, strengthen unity and cooperation, adhere to openness and tolerance, and promote the joint development of the 'Belt and Road' with the development strategies of various countries. Continuously improve the level of cooperation in various fields and promote the SCO to play a greater role in regional security and development."

In addition to relying on government departments and international organizations to promote the development of the global cultural tourism industry, enterprises, as the core force of cultural tourism industry innovation, play an increasingly prominent role as the main body and bridge in resource allocation and industrial development has become more prominent. The voice of Chinese cultural tourism companies on the international stage is also getting louder and louder.

The successful holding of this event has opened up the industrial innovation development model of "platform + enterprise". The Shanghai Secretariat as the "platform" integrates the four core elements of the cultural tourism cities, the cultural tourism enterprises, the cultural tourism products and the cultural tourism people. CAS Culture & Tourism Industry Development Co., Ltd., as a "enterprise" relying on the core advantages of its own entity project operation and Internet intelligent platform, will sing together with the outstanding enterprises of all member states in the world stage of the cultural tourism industry.

The meeting put forward some ideas about the collaborative innovation planning of SCO Culture Tourism Industry, which focuses on:

Build a platform for the SCO Culture Tourism Industry. The platform is designed to facilitate the establishment of direct links and partnerships between member cities and enterprises in the country. Create a "SCO" Culture Tourism Industry brand. Including the relevant innovation center of SCO Culture Tourism, the training center of SCO Culture Tourism, the catalogue of SCO Culture Tourism, cultural and creative products research and development, "SCO" product collection store, various types of theme tourism line development and other projects are planned to land. The "SCO" APP was released online, and the "SCO" official account was unveiled and used. Use the Internet platform and new media as channels to let more people understand and pay attention to the SCO.

The success of the 2019 "SCO Day" & "SCO Member States - The Eight wonders Exhibition Tour" opened the prelude to the development of SCO Culture Tourism Industry, and will continue to promote the development of the world travel industry. CAS Culture & Tourism will continue to serve as a strategic partner of the SCO Secretariat, relying on important industrial exchanges such as the "SCO Member States - World Cultural Heritage Exhibition" and "SCO Member States - The Eight wonders Exhibition Tour", and will be connected to UNESCO and the World Tourism Organization and other international cooperation platforms actively explore the innovative development model of the "community of the cultural tourism industry".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942510/SCO.jpg