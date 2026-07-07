Russia has much to offer in military, healthcare industries — African Union

ADDIS ABABA, July 7. /TASS/. Russia has comparative advantages over African countries in many areas, including the military sector, African Union Commission Chairman Mahamoud Ali Youssouf told a news press conference after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We believe that Russia has a comparative advantage in many industries, including science and technology, healthcare, vaccine production, and also, of course, in the production of military equipment," he said.

He added that mutual investments will be discussed at the third Russia-Africa summit in October 2026.