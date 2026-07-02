It is too early to draw conclusions from US-Iran memorandum — Russian senator

MOSCOW. July 2. /TASS/. It is premature to draw definitive conclusions from the memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran, as the document was timed for a specific date and the parties have tacitly agreed to set aside all contentious issues for a period of 60 days, according to Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council, in an interview with TASS.

"In my view, it is certainly too early to make any judgments," Kosachev stated. "The memorandum was aligned with a specific date - the American president’s birthday - and during this period, both sides have quietly agreed to shelve the most contentious issues, especially those involving radical differences in positions."

He emphasized that the final agreements on critical matters - such as the operation of the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear fuel management, and other strategic concerns - remain unclear. "Many issues are still unresolved," Kosachev noted. "Without consensus on these points, there can be no clear understanding of who has gained or lost."

Despite this, Kosachev expressed skepticism about the current situation's prospects for the United States. "Frankly, the US has not achieved the objectives it set when initiating the 12-Day War last year and the military operations against Iran this year. These goals have not been realized, regardless of what President Donald Trump might claim," he asserted.

He further remarked that US-Iran relations "will not revert to their previous state," emphasizing that "only time will reveal who benefits most from this development and who simply concedes ground." He cautioned that the 60-day window is uncertain, noting that recent events indicate escalation is resuming - though currently localized - and that hostilities are beginning to flare again, including in relation to third countries.