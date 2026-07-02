Moscow, Washington maintain close contact on G20 issues, Russian sherpa says

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. Moscow remains in close contact with the United States on issues related to the Group of Twenty (G20), Russian G20 Sherpa and Chief of the Presidential Experts' Directorate Denis Agafonov told reporters.

"We are discussing [with the United States] measures to promote economic growth and prioritize emerging technological solutions, including artificial intelligence," he said.

"I can therefore say that such areas [of mutual interest] do exist. We remain in close contact with the United States [as the G20 chair], which allows us to identify common ground," Agafonov added.