Postponement of State Duma elections not under discussion — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian authorities are pushing ahead with preparations for the upcoming State Duma elections, and no postponement is under discussion, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"No," he replied to a question on the matter. "Preparations for the elections are in progress. They have been announced by presidential decree," Peskov said.

In the fall of 2026, Russia will hold elections for members of the ninth State Duma. Voting will proceed from September 18 to 20. Residents of Donbass and Novorossiya will participate in the Duma elections for the first time. Concurrently, elections will be held for legislative assemblies in 39 regions, as well as elections for top officials in the constituent entities of Russia: direct elections in seven regions and elections by regional parliaments in three. Approximately 23,000 seats are to be contested.