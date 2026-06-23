Russia says talks with Iran regularly, knows what's going on in negotiations with US

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Moscow talks with Tehran on a regular basis so it knows what's going on in negotiations with Washington, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We are in constant contact with the Iranians. It would not be an exaggeration to say that nothing that has been achieved came as a surprise to us. We are engaged in dialogue with them on all issues, and we will continue to do so," he said.

"Not to mention the fact that the specific proposals we have made regarding how to effectively address an important part of this overall task remain on the table."