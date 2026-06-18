Putin wishes Singapore successful chairmanship of ASEAN next year

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, extended wishes for Singapore to have a successful ASEAN chairmanship next year.

The head of state noted that it was Singapore that became the place where Russia's strategic partnership with the Association was proclaimed. "I recall my visit to Singapore with warmth, which, in addition to the bilateral program, included participation in the third Russia-ASEAN summit; it was at that summit that our country's strategic partnership with the Association was proclaimed," Putin noted.

"We wish you a successful chairmanship of ASEAN next year," the president emphasized.