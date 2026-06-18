Russia, ASEAN agree to step up efforts to promote cultural diversity

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed to intensify efforts to preserve and promote linguistic and cultural diversity, including in the digital environment, according to a joint declaration adopted at the summit in Kazan.

The parties agreed to intensify joint efforts to preserve and promote linguistic and cultural diversity, including in the digital environment through the use of digital media platforms, in order to strengthen cultural expression, foster intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding, while supporting the sustainability of humanitarian cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Russia and ASEAN also agreed to promote initiatives aimed at organizing cultural forums bringing together representatives of both traditional and contemporary creative professions, including musicians, artists, performers, composers, poets, writers and other cultural figures, with the goal of advancing intercultural dialogue and cooperation in the arts.

The partied pledged to promote the development of contacts in the fields of folk art and traditional crafts through the organization of exhibitions, festivals, traditional celebrations and performances by folklore ensembles, in order to foster a deeper understanding of the richness and diversity of the cultures and traditions of Russia and ASEAN member states.