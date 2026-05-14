Russia submits proposals for SCO Center to counter challenges and threats — Shoigu

BISHKEK, May 14. /TASS/. Russia has submitted proposals for a project to establish a universal Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Center for Countering Security Challenges and Threats, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at the 21st meeting of secretaries of relevant agencies of the SCO member states.

"By the Bishkek summit (August 31 - September 1 - TASS), it is important to ensure the practical implementation of the Proposals for improving SCO activities, approved by the leaders back in 2024," Shoigu said. "This includes, in particular, preparing regulations governing the activities of the new structures. The Russian side has developed draft regulations for a universal Center for Countering Security Challenges and Threats in Tashkent." "We have submitted issues related to the activities of its information security and countering transnational organized crime units to our Kazakh and Kyrgyz colleagues for consideration," he continued. "After receiving their approval, we will be ready to forward the document to all member states of our organization," Shoigu said.

According to Shoigu, Russia's proposals for the draft regulations on the Executive Committee of the SCO Anti-Drug Center in Dushanbe have been submitted to the Tajik side.

"We urge you to complete the approval of these documents before the Bishkek summit," the Russian Security Council head stated. "During the period of establishment of the new organizational structures, we must ensure the effective operation of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure and other existing security mechanisms, including meetings of the heads of anti-drug agencies and relevant working groups.".