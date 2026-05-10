Putin to continue international contacts this week, hold meeting on economic issues

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue international contacts next week and hold a meeting on economic issues.

Vesti reported the head of state’s plans, citing journalist Pavel Zarubin. The Russian leader will also hold a traditional briefing with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, according to Zarubin.

Putin will also address the participants of the 10th Congress of the Russian Mechanical Engineers Union, which will be held at the Rossiya National Center on May 14. The president also has other events planned, about which the Kremlin will inform in due course.