West resorts to ‘reckless statements’ on nuclear weapons’ use — DPR head Pushilin

DONETSK, May 10. /TASS/. Western politicians keep recklessly and increasingly openly discussing the use and proliferation of nuclear weapons, Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS on Sunday.

"As we see today, many countries talk more openly, more explicitly and more recklessly about the use of nuclear weapons and the resumption of the development [of nuclear weapons]," he said in an interview with TASS. "And we do understand that many countries have such technical capabilities."

Pushilin said he has no doubts that a number of European countries, particularly Germany, have the technical capabilities but this issue can be settled by means of political tools.

"It may take some time to name all of the countries on the list involved in these dangerous games," he added.

Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy Andrey Belousov stated on May 5 that relations among nuclear states were currently ‘in a dire state.’ The diplomat called on the parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to work to create a favorable international environment and incentives for progress in the field of disarmament without preconditions.