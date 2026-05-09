Russia firmly committed to maintaining ties with Republika Srpska — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Moscow remains firmly committed to further developing mutually beneficial ties with Republika Srpska, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the republic’s new president, Sinisa Karan, chairman of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats Milorad Dodik, and Speaker of the National Assembly Nenad Stevandic.

"We have established a constructive and regular working relationship with Mr. Dodik. It is important that we share similar views. The Russian side remains firmly committed to continuing fruitful cooperation with Republika Srpska," Putin said while welcoming Karan to the Kremlin. "I am also pleased to see the president of the National Assembly, Mr. Stevandic, and our good longtime friend Milorad Dodik here with you," he added.

The Russian leader stressed that Russia appreciates the personal participation of senior officials from Republika Srpska in the commemorative events marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. "This is our shared holiday," Putin noted.