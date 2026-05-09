Trilateral talks on Ukraine paused — Ushakov

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. A pause has been taken in trilateral talks on Ukraine, and no agreements have been reached regarding the next round of negotiations, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"No one has spoken about negotiations for now. A pause has been taken, and no agreements have been reached on the next round," Ushakov said, adding that the talks "will probably resume," though the timing of it is unknown.

"It is clear what each side needs to do before the next round of negotiations. By each side, I mean first and foremost the Ukrainian side. And it knows what needs to be done in order for the next round to be successful," he stressed.