Talks on Ukraine should not be 'screen' for Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry says

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine should not be "a cover" for Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS dedicated to the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory.

"You know, we've never given up on them. We have always assumed that negotiations should be conducted with understanding whether they lead to a result and an effective result for us, or whether it is a cover, or a cover, or even an element of provocation," the diplomat said.

Zakharova said that Russia has always been open to the first type of negotiations and has never refused.

"The second one is an attempt to somehow divert us from the set course through pseudo-problems - we identify it and do not go for it. This is why we always proceed from this concept," she said.