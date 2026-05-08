Russia calls on parties to conflict over Iran to refrain from confrontational steps — MFA

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on all parties involved in the Iran conflict to avoid unilateral actions that could impede its resolution. This statement follows a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov and ambassadors and diplomatic representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, convened at their request.

During the meeting, Alimov reaffirmed Russia’s steadfast position on the Iranian issue. Moscow urged all stakeholders engaged in the regional standoff to refrain from unilateral measures and confrontational initiatives that might undermine efforts to foster mutual understanding between Iran and the United States.

The discussions also covered a draft UN Security Council resolution aimed at ensuring security in the Strait of Hormuz. This resolution was submitted on May 4 by Bahrain and the United States, with support from other GCC countries.

"The participants agreed to continue cooperating at the United Nations to work toward a swift de-escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic efforts in resolving the crisis," the Foreign Ministry said.