MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Representatives of the Kiev regime, including Vladimir Zelensky, will be held accountable for crimes committed during the ceasefire period amid the celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Viktor Vodolatsky, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots, stated in an interview with TASS.

In the early hours of May 8, Ukrainian drones and missiles were intercepted and destroyed in the Rostov Region. Debris from these attacks caused damage in the cities of Taganrog, Bataisk, Rostov-on-Don, and in the Myasnikovo District.

Vodolatsky emphasized that the entire Ukrainian leadership will face justice: "Retribution is inevitable. They will not escape accountability. Zelensky and all those aiding him in the resurgence of Nazism - much like those convicted at the Nuremberg Trials - will be punished. They will receive the punishment they deserve." When asked about potential retaliatory actions against Ukraine for breaching the ceasefire, he reaffirmed this stance.

He also pointed out that Zelensky's regime operates under a false sense of impunity, bolstered by the unwavering support of countries seeking to ignite a third world war.

In accordance with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s directive, Russia has declared a ceasefire from 00:00 Moscow time on May 8 until May 10, aligning with the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War. During this period, all Russian military operations in the designated zone will cease, including strikes on Ukrainian armed forces’ deployment sites, military infrastructure, and facilities deep within Ukrainian territory.