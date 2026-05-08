MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots, Viktor Vodolatsky, has expressed concern over the European Union’s stance amid recent hostilities. In an interview with TASS, he stated that EU leaders appear to endorse Kiev’s attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure after the Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire.

In the early hours of May 8, Ukrainian drones and missiles were intercepted and destroyed in the Rostov Region. Debris from these attacks caused damage in cities including Taganrog, Bataisk, Rostov-on-Don, and the Myasnikovo district, though fortunately, there were no casualties. The strikes also led to the suspension of operations at thirteen southern Russian airports, following attacks on the Southern Russia Air Navigation branch.

Vodolatsky condemned the ongoing hostilities, asserting that "our president has taken yet another humanitarian step," but criticized Kiev’s response. "The reckless regime of drug-addicted Vladimir Zelensky refuses to accept peace. Instead, they seek to escalate violence, especially during holidays. Unfortunately, the European Union appears to be facilitating this escalation: tens of thousands of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles are being supplied from EU countries to Ukraine, to be used against civilian targets in the Rostov region and the Lugansk People's Republic," he said.

Vodolatsky further accused Kiev of deliberately targeting civilians and medical services. "Kiev is intentionally attacking residential buildings, social infrastructure, and ambulances on the streets. Today, Ukraine is engaged in a barbaric hunt for vehicles marked with red crosses - reminding us of the atrocities committed by Nazi forces at the start of the Great Patriotic War. These acts are carried out by death squads, neo-Nazis, and Banderites under Zelensky’s orders," Vodolatsky added.

In accordance with President Putin’s directive, Russia has declared a ceasefire from 00:00 Moscow time on May 8 through May 10, coinciding with the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War. During this period, all Russian military operations in the special military zone will cease, including strikes on Ukrainian armed forces’ deployment sites, military infrastructure, and facilities deep within Ukrainian territory.