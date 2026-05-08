Putin congratulates leaders, people of foreign countries on anniversary of Victory

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to the leaders and citizens of various countries on the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, according to the Kremlin's official website.

In his message, Putin conveyed his best wishes to the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, as well as to the peoples of Georgia, Moldova, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia.

He emphasized that this day is a solemn occasion to honor and pay tribute to the brave men and women - "our parents and grandparents - who fought shoulder to shoulder on the frontlines and contributed tirelessly to the war effort from afar; their sacrifices and hardships paved the way for the eventual victory over Nazi invaders."