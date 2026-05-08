Air defenses down 147 Ukrainian drones in Kursk Region over past 24 hours

KURSK, May 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have conducted artillery strikes on evacuated areas of the Kursk Region 79 times over the past 24 hours, and Russian air defenses intercepted and shot down 147 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the region; there were no casualties, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Between 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 7 and 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) on May 8, a total of 147 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired artillery at evacuated areas 79 times. Drones attacked our territory 19 times by dropping explosives," he wrote on his Max channel.

As a result of the attacks in the Afanasyevo settlement in the Oboyansky district, the windows and facade of two houses, and a power transmission line were damaged, but power has been restored, the governor of the Kursk Region reported.

"In the Bereznyak settlement in the Khomutovsky district, the windows and facade of a house were damaged. In the Khomutovka settlement, a fence and a protective barrier at a gas distribution station were damaged, but gas supply was not disrupted. A drone strike in Rylsk cut a power line, and in the Uspeshnoye settlement in the Rylsky district, the windows and facade of two houses were damaged," the regional governor added.