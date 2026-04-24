Brussels to provide 90-bln-euro loan to Ukraine at expense of EU citizens — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Brussels’ decision to provide a 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine will hurt EU citizens, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"This is another decision Brussels is making at the expense of their own citizens, that is, at the expense of the current and long-term interests of EU nationals and businesses," the diplomat noted in response to a TASS question.

Zakharova pointed out that EU countries already carry heaps of debt. "This debt has significantly exceeded their GDP. The figure stands at 106% of GDP in Belgium, 116% in France, 140% in Italy and 150% in Germany," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman specified. "These countries - particularly Germany - are also at risk of the public debt shooting upwards," she added.

"More funding for the Kiev regime at the expense of EU citizens will only increase the existing national budget deficits, turning into an additional factor undermining the EU’s financial system. Where are the reserves that they can tap into? What has to happen and what can happen to prevent the situation from escalating into a disaster for them? Nothing. The current developments in the Middle East will only make things worse for them at home," Zakharova emphasized.

"Given that the new loan is expected to be payable only after Ukraine receives what they describe as "reparations" from Russia, these funds may well be seen as free money for the insatiable regime in Kiev, which has long gone bankrupt, and as irrecoverable losses for the European Union," the Russian diplomat concluded.

Earlier, EU ambassadors approved a 90-billion-euro loan for Kiev and the 20th package of sanctions on Russia after Hungary and Slovakia lifted their vetoes.