BRYANSK, April 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked a passenger bus in the Bryansk Region, injuring the driver and four passengers, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported.

"Ukrainian Nazis attacked the village of Kurkovichy with FPV drones. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out a targeted strike on a passenger bus. As a result of the terrorist attack, unfortunately, the driver and four passengers were injured. They were taken to the hospital, where they received all necessary medical assistance," the regional head wrote on his Telegram channel.