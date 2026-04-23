Russian ambassador to France questions creation of European analogue to NATO

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s ambassador to France, Alexey Meshkov, has expressed strong skepticism regarding the prospect of establishing a European counterpart to the North Atlantic Alliance.

"I’ve been a diplomat for 45 years, primarily within the European arena," he explained. "Back in the early 1970s, there was considerable discussion about forming a European army. Some joint battalions were even established, but as you can see, nearly half a century has passed, and little has materialized. Therefore, I remain highly doubtful about the viability of creating a separate, new military alliance - especially with participation from Canada and Britain - despite ongoing discussions."

Regarding the United States’ stance, Meshkov noted, "It’s difficult to comment on the US position, given how unpredictable it is today. NATO is fundamentally a product of the US. If the US sees a need for it, it will continue to exist; if not, that’s a different story."