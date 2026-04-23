France’s statements run counter to Non-Proliferation Treaty — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. France has made statements that run counter to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov said.

"What they have been talking about with regard to nuclear issues certainly runs counter not only to the spirit but also to the letter of the treaty," he told the Vesti television news program. The envoy noted that "the Non-Proliferation Treaty is actually the only major disarmament agreement that remains in effect at the present moment."

Meshkov pointed out that one of the NPT articles "says that each party to the treaty undertakes to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures to end the nuclear arms race and on nuclear disarmament in the near term."

The ambassador stressed that the NPT Review Conference was set to be held on April 27. "I would like to listen to what the French will say at the conference, especially since it is going to take place in a challenging situation," the diplomat added.