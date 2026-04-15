Over 300 enemy UAVs shot down over Leningrad Region in first quarter of 2026 — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, April 15. /TASS/. As many as 343 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down over the Leningrad Region in the first quarter of 2026, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said, delivering a report to the regional parliament.

"The Leningrad Region has become a frontline region. This is demonstrated by just one figure, which I will now share. By the end of the first quarter of 2026, as many as 343 UAVs belonging to a hostile country were shot down in the skies over the Leningrad Region. These drones were aimed at damaging the Leningrad Region’s economy, our enterprises, and our port facilities," said Drozdenko.

The region continues to build embankments and reinforce concrete towers to protect energy infrastructure. Seven special concrete towers and special technical observation posts have been completed in the Kirishi and Kingisepp districts of the Leningrad Region. These structures, which cost 855 million rubles ($11.26 million), are already protecting the region’s borders.

"Strongholds and fortifications for border guards are being built. Eighty mobile air defense teams are already operational, and the task has been set to create 54 more such teams by June 1," Drozdenko noted. A total of 5.8 billion rubles ($76.44 million) were allocated to the Leningrad Region Security program in 2025, double the amount allocated in 2022. According to the regional governor, this amount will increase by 50% by the end of the first quarter of this year. In April 2026, a reinforced concrete tower will be built in the region, a technical observation post will be established, and construction of a strongpoint and fortification will begin.

The regional governor also emphasized support for military units. Since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, 2.9 billion rubles ($38.22 million) have been allocated, 1.3 billion rubles ($17.13 million) of which comes from municipal budgets. The Leningrad Region provides military personnel with equipment, machinery, and building materials to strengthen their positions. In 2025, the region focused on assisting specific units, developing its own "people's military-industrial complex," and creating a full cycle of assistance—from equipment production to the rehabilitation of soldiers.

Leningradsky Rubezh Foundation

Since the beginning of the year, under the coordination of the Leningradsky Rubezh (Leningrad Frontier) Foundation and with the support of the Leningrad Region government, two drone models have been developed and launched into production: the aircraft-type North Wind UAV, the first loitering drone, and the heavy hexacopter Korvette, which can carry up to 15 kg of cargo over a distance of up to 75 km. In addition, the Leningrad Region Scientific and Technical Center has begun operating in the special military operation zone, assembling, upgrading, and repairing UAVs.

In 2025, the Leningradsky Rubezh Foundation built and equipped an underground temporary deployment point for the Leningrad Military District's military police headquarters in the special military operation zone, and also created and delivered a mobile chapel that operates from a minibus to the front.