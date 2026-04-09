Russian Deputy Foreign Minister calls Western sanctions 'mechanism for systemic pressure'

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The West’s anti-Russian sanctions are not temporary measures, but rather a mechanism for systemic strategic pressure, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky.

"The experience of Cuba, Iran, and the DPRK clearly shows that pressure doesn't work. <…> Today, they are trying to implement the same scenario against Russia. It is obvious that these sanctions are not temporary or targeted measures, but a mechanism for systemic strategic pressure on our country," he said at the International Conference on Humanitarian Action, Remedy and Responsibility in the Unilateral Sanctions Environment.

"Regardless of the situation, regardless of the system of international relations, our Western competitors will always strive to contain Russia and weaken its economic and technological capabilities," Lyubinsky added.