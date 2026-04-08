EU statements of commitment to NPT lack credibility — MFA

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has expressed skepticism regarding the European Union's assurances of their commitment to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"Declarations of dedication to NPT obligations from European nations that simultaneously pursue the development of nuclear arsenals cast doubt on their sincerity," she stated during a recent news briefing.

Zakharova emphasized that many European countries possess a well-developed nuclear fuel cycle, supported by a robust industrial and technological infrastructure, which the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should scrutinize more closely. She pointed to France's plans to initiate a "completely non-transparent buildup of its nuclear arsenal," as well as intentions to establish "enhanced French nuclear deterrence mechanisms" that may involve European non-nuclear states.

She warned that this growing pro-nuclear trend undermines the integrity of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, leading to its erosion and weakening, especially in light of nuclear arsenals existing across various European countries.