Number of those hurt in Ukraine attack on school in Zaporozhye Region up to 10

MELITOPOL, April 7. /TASS/. The number of those hurt after Ukraine’s attack on a school in the Zaporozhye Region has risen to ten, with seven children being among them, the region’s governor, Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"As a result of the enemy attack on a secondary school in the village of Velikaya Znamenka, ten people were injured: seven children and three adults. <…> Five children and three adults from among of those hurt received wounds of various gravity. They are under medical care. Medics say that their lives are out of danger," he wrote on his Max channel.

According to the governor, a teacher and two children are in serious condition.