Peskov calls decision to build Russian-designed nuclear plant in Vietnam breakthrough

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Agreements to build a Russian-designed nuclear power plant in Vietnam can be considered a breakthrough, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing ahead of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

"Comprehensive partnership relations unite us with Vietnam," he said, noting that the Vietnamese prime minister had worked "very productively" during his visit to Russia, consolidating "multifaceted cooperation in various areas."

"[There is] a breakthrough decision on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Vietnam," Peskov said.

"Participants in the meeting will inform the Russian head of state about all of this today," he concluded.

On March 23, Russia and Vietnam signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of a nuclear power plant. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted that the creation of the plant would give a strong boost to the development of cooperation in related areas, including high technologies as well as fundamental and applied scientific research.