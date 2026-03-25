Russia does not see implementation of US plan on Gaza — permanent representative to UN

UN, March 25. /TASS/. Russia has not yet observed the implementation of the peace plan for the Gaza Strip proposed by US President Donald Trump, while the lack of progress could lead to a new round of conflict, said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

"In general, we have to state that we are not observing the implementation of Donald Trump's peace plan on Gaza, approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2803. We understand that regional escalation is not conducive to creating favorable conditions for further steps to deploy transitional structures in the enclave and form an international stabilization force in Gaza. However, the lack of progress in the implementation of the plan, including the lack of understanding concerning the international stabilization forces, the withdrawal of the Israeli military from the sector and the transfer of power to the PA (Palestinian Authority - TASS) could lead to another round of armed conflict," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

"The exclusion of Ramallah from the political settlement process, whose representatives were not invited to participate in the Board of Peace, is disappointing and perplexing. All of this undermines American peace efforts. We urge the mediators to make every possible effort to find a negotiated solution that takes into account the interests of all parties."