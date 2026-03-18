Ukraine carries out 60 artillery strikes on Kursk Region over past 24 hours

KURSK, March 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s bordering Kursk Region with 43 drones of various types over the past 24 hours, also carrying out 60 artillery strikes on the region's evacuated areas, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Between 9:00 a.m. (6:00 a.m. GMT) on March 17 and 7:00 a.m. (4:00 a.m. GMT) on March 18, a total of 43 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired artillery weapons 60 times on evacuated areas. Drones attacked our territory three times by dropping explosive devices," the governor wrote on his Max social media channel.

The regional governor added that there were no fatalities or injuries, and no infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the Ukrainian attacks.