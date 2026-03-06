Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 115 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, March 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 115 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and more than 10 munitions in the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Graivoronsky district, the town of Graivoron, the villages of Bezymeno, Golovchino, Gora-Podol, Kosilovo, Mokraya Orlovka, Novostroyevka Pervaya, Poroz, Rozhdestvenka and Smorodino came under four bombardments by 12 munitions and attacks by 11 drones, of which two were shot down. In the village of Smorodino, a married couple was wounded in an FPV drone attack on a car. The wounded spouses continue their medical treatment at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2," the crisis response center reported, adding that the attacks damaged five private homes and an enterprise.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Shebekinsky district with 15 UAVs. A 17-year-old girl was wounded as a result of a drone detonation. She continues medical treatment at the children’s regional clinical hospital. The attacks on the district damaged five apartments of a residential building, a commercial facility, three social facilities, an agribusiness, an electricity transmission line and a gas pipe. The Borisovsky district was attacked by one aircraft-type UAV, with no consequences reported, it said.

Belgorod came under an attack by two UAVs, which damaged a commercial facility and an administrative site, and also an apartment of a residential building. The Rakityansky district was attacked by an FPV drone, which damaged a private house. The Belgorodsky district came under an attack by 26 UAVs, which damaged two private homes. The Valuisky district was attacked by five drones, which damaged a car, the regional crisis response center reported.

The Volokonovsky district came under an attack by four Ukrainian UAVs and an outbuilding burnt down in the attack. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked by 55 UAVs, which damaged four private homes, two apartment blocks, an electricity transmission line and two infrastructural facilities, it said.