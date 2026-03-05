MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Western majors, such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and SpaceX, openly sponsor operations of the Ukrainian hackers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Let us not forget that as early as in 2023, three years ago, several member-countries of NATO, the European Union and, I draw attention to that, the World Bank, created the so-called ‘Tallinn mechanism,’ through which they raised a quarter of a billion euro. Kiev was also connected to operations of the main cyber-site of NATO that is located in Estonia, the so-called Tallinn Cyberdefense Center," Lavrov said.

"Leading American corporations proactively assist this work. These are Google, Microsoft, Amazon, SpaceX and others. All of them continue supporting Zelensky regime up to now. Elon Musk publicly said that he provides assistance to Ukrainians in war against Russian until now," the top Russian diplomat added.