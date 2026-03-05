Europeans continue to astonish with their approach to Iran situation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Europeans continue to astonish with their approach to the situation around Iran, and their attempts to manipulate international law are surprising, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"There were cases last year when the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) considered a report by the director general that contained ambiguous wording. Then the United Kingdom, France and Germany introduced a resolution, seizing on these ambiguous formulations, and began pushing first in the IAEA and then in the United Nations Security Council for a decision to reinstate sanctions against Iran that had already expired. This is a manipulation of international law, such disregard for facts, simply an outright attempt to justify their own actions and punish Iran completely undeservedly. Knowing the Europeans, perhaps one should not be surprised, but each time they still demonstrate certain qualities that create additional reasons to be astonished," the Russian foreign minister said at an embassy roundtable on the Ukrainian issue.

Lavrov also said that Russia’s strategic partners are suffering from the aggressive actions of the United States and Israel.

"We are talking about our close friends. All those who are suffering from the aggression of the United States and Israel are our strategic partners," the minister said.