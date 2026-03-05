MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. No signs are in place that Europeans changed their position, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on prospects of launching the remaining string of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

"You and I see that there are no signs of changes in positions of Europeans, although, and the President spoke about that yesterday, by the way, that Europeans start thinking now whether to postpone the deadlines for various bans on imports of liquefied gas from Russia. Such talks of experts are well heard," he said, answering the question whether the launch of the remaining string of the Nord Stream gas pipeline is becoming more probable amid the energy situation in Europe.

On September 26, 2022, unprecedented damage was recorded on three lines of Nord Stream and the yet-to-be-launched Nord Stream 2. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted, Moscow has no doubt that the pipelines were sabotaged with US support. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office subsequently opened a case into an act of international terrorism.