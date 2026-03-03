Possibility of creating Palestinian state is fading with each passing day — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed concerns that the prospect of establishing a Palestinian state continues to diminish with each passing day.

"The State of Israel was founded and is fully operational, as you can observe, but a Palestinian state does not exist, and the very possibility of its creation is fading even in theory," Lavrov stated during a press conference.

He elaborated that this situation is driven by the fact that approximately 90% of the West Bank is occupied by illegal settlements, the Gaza Strip has been extensively destroyed, and current discussions largely exclude Palestinians from being recognized as the primary authorities there.

Lavrov also referenced US President Donald Trump's peace plan, which Arab countries were willing to support and which Russia and China did not oppose at the UN Security Council. However, he pointed out that this plan failed to incorporate the implementation of UN resolutions calling for the creation of two states - Israel and Palestine.