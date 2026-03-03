Neglect of resolutions on creation of Palestinian state is cause for concern — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The neglect of UN resolutions regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state raises profound concerns, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized during a press conference following talks with Brunei Darussalam’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs, Erywan Yusof.

Lavrov highlighted the convergence or near alignment of Russia and Brunei’s positions on critical issues on both global and regional agendas.

"Our nations are committed to the principles of international law, especially those enshrined in the UN Charter. Unfortunately, these principles are now being severely tested by actions undertaken by the United States administration, which seeks to overthrow legitimate governments and ignite new conflicts across various regions. The recent developments in Venezuela serve as a stark reminder, and we are also acutely aware of the ongoing threats against Cuba.

"Of particular concern is the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, where UN decisions are being ignored. This effectively amounts to consigning all resolutions on the creation of a Palestinian state to oblivion," Lavrov stated. "Such disregard cannot but evoke the gravest concern."